Unbeaten Yamal equals Super Eagles legend Okocha with iconic World Cup milestone

Lamine Yamal can now speak in the same breaths as Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha

Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has written his name into the history books alongside one of African football's most entertaining icons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Barcelona star matched a legendary dribbling record previously held by Nigeria’s Jay Jay Okocha during La Roja’s comprehensive 3-0 humbling of Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Teen Prodigy Replicates Jay-Jay Okocha's Masterclass

The 18-year-old winger put on a technical clinic as a domineering Spain side made light work of the Austrians to progress to the next round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the tournament in North America, Yamal has been averaging an astonishing 12 dribbles per 90 minutes.

This eye-catching stat represents the highest average by any player to feature for over 200 minutes in a single World Cup edition since Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha famously registered the exact same numbers for Nigeria at France '98.

Furthermore, Yamal became the youngest player on record since 1966 in a World Cup match to record both 10+ touches in the opposition penalty area (14) and 10+ completed dribbles (10) in a single game, highlighting his terrifying efficiency in the final third.

Unbeaten Tournament Record Persists alongside Historical Feat

Yamal’s history-making night began before kick-off, as he and Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsí became the first teenage pair to start a World Cup knockout game since football royalty Pelé and José Altafini did so for Brazil in 1958.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While neither teenager managed to get on the scoresheet, a goal from Pedro Porro and a brilliant brace from Mikel Oyarzabal ensured a comfortable evening for the Europeans.

The emphatic victory also preserved Yamal’s remarkable Midas touch on the international stage. The Barcelona prodigy has now won all nine of the matches he has started at major senior tournaments for Spain.

This flawless streak sees him become only the second European player in football history to achieve such a feat, matching a record previously set by Belgian forward Dries Mertens.