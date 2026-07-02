2026 World Cup: Two Nigerians sent packing as Lamine and Cubarsi equal Pele in Spain win over Austria

Spain made light work of Austria to book a place in the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigerian-born stars David Alaba and Cairney Chukwuemeka were victims of a domineering Spain side as Austria's journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end in a 3-0 loss.

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Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi became the first teenage pair to start a World Cup knockout game since Pele and Altafini for Brazil in 1958, but neither managed to get on the scoresheet as goals from Mikel Oyarzabal (2) and Pedro Porro made light work of Austria.

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Spain produced a commanding display to defeat Austria and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals. La Roja started on the front foot in Southern California, with teenager Lamine Yamal causing constant problems for the Austrian defence as Spain searched for an early opener.

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Marc Cucurella thought he had broken the deadlock with a close-range finish, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. Spain's pressure eventually paid off when Cucurella delivered an inviting cross that Mikel Oyarzabal guided into the bottom corner to send the predominantly Spanish crowd into celebration.

Schlager prevented the scoreline from becoming more lopsided before half-time, making two excellent saves in quick succession to keep Austria within touching distance. However, Austria struggled to threaten after the break, with Sasa Kalajdzic's header onto the roof of the net representing their best opportunity.

Spain remained in complete control, dominating possession and defending with discipline to preserve their perfect defensive record at the tournament. Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the 66th minute with a close-range header in front of a sold-out crowd that included actors Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.