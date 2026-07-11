Dis one no get ambition — Mixed reactions trail Super Eagles AFCON star Akor Adams over €16m Venezia move

The Nigeria international is on the verge of joining newly promoted Serie A side Venezia from Sevilla, but many Nigerians on social media have expressed disappointment.

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has become the subject of heated debate among Nigerian football fans after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that newly promoted Serie A side Venezia have reached an agreement to sign him from Sevilla, as reported by Pulse Sports.

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The transfer expert revealed that Venezia and Sevilla have agreed a deal worth €16 million, with Adams already accepting the move ahead of the 2026/27 season.

🚨🇮🇹 Serie A side Venezia have agreed deal to sign Akor Adams from Sevilla, as ABC reported.



€16m deal done for the striker to join from Sevilla, the Nigerian has accepted. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/tfHtPqWBDm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2026

Mixed reactions emerge following Akor Adams reported transfer agreement

Super Eagles star Akor Adams || Imago

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Rather than celebrating the transfer, however, many Nigerian supporters questioned the striker’s decision to leave Sevilla for a club expected to battle relegation immediately after earning promotion back to Italy’s top flight.

One reaction that quickly gained traction read, “He just want to feed. Man doesn’t have ambition. That is okay too, I guess.”

He just want to feed. Man doesn't have ambition.



That is okay too, I guess. https://t.co/m3HhdkrsuK — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) July 11, 2026

Many supporters argued that Adams should have remained at Sevilla or pushed for a move to a club competing for European places instead of joining a newly promoted side.

Akor Adams impressed in his debut season with LaLiga giants Sevilla | IMAGO

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Others described the switch as another example of why many Super Eagles players struggle to establish themselves among Europe’s biggest clubs despite producing strong performances for Nigeria.

See more reactions on X.

Venezia wey fit relegate

All these guys go just dey make wrong moves https://t.co/pDGJ4KwsJS — PBTIPS 👀 (@pbtips_) July 10, 2026

I’m inclined to be mad about this transfer honestly.



How do you move from Lillestrom to Montpellier to Sevilla, an obvious upward trajectory…then VENEZIA😭, a newly-promoted side in Italy.



Well, Venezia is a structured club with Drake as an investor, yes, Drake.



I would have… https://t.co/emeTOq4YIX — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) July 11, 2026

Maybe our players really are genuinely not good enough globally.



The choice of clubs are always baffling. https://t.co/axpwsrN3s5 — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) July 11, 2026

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Does he need to go there? With all due respect to Venezia, he's so much better than them and should be aiming for bigger clubs. https://t.co/t98QaAiuhC — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) July 11, 2026

One user argued that that fans should look beyond the move, citing Drake's ownership of the Italian club he saved from bankruptcy, as potential for big dreams in the future.

The post read: "Drake has an investment in Venezia and they announced a minority investment of €100m in May. The new investment raised by Venezia Football Club Operating Committee (OpCo) is also going to help improve their finances and ambitions, and it seems their ambitions are big. I believe Akor Adams knows enough not to join a team without ambition. Also, that price tag is significant and represents a major investment for a club of Venezia’s size."

Drake has an investment in Venezia and they announced a minority investment of €100m in May.



The new investment raised by Venezia Football Club Operating Committee (OpCo) is also going to help improve their finances and ambitions, and it seems their ambitions are big.



I… https://t.co/sC0MvSTnd5 — Rilwan (@Real1_balogun) July 11, 2026

Another wrote: "He knows more than us. But I think this is not a good move. This team is most likely going to spend the next season in relegation battle."

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He knows more than us.



But I think this is not a good move.



This team is most likely going to spend the next season in relegation battle. https://t.co/scrydrJcbK — Sir J (J9) (@SirJarus) July 11, 2026

One other user wrote: "Would’ve loved to see him in PL"

Would’ve loved to see him in PL https://t.co/MgKcPdNeom — SIR CHUCHO 🎖️ (@SirChucho) July 10, 2026

But many fans continued to express disappointment with the move.

One thing about Nigerian players is that their agents rarely secure the right moves.



How do you go from Sevilla to Venezia? He would’ve been better off staying at Sevilla or joining a mid table Premier League club. Ball out there and clubs like Chelsea would be knocking for him. https://t.co/XaHa3uAlHW — 🅱️ÏĠ 🅰️ŁĖX (@Alex_fabulous2) July 10, 2026

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Well I wish him well ultimately but this is very disappointing.



Surely a UCL club or a top 8 club in a top 5 league would have been in for him and yet it is newly promoted Venezia?



Leaves an interesting taste but I hope he flourishes all the same https://t.co/33Wzb73uuG — Nigeria Football Weekly🦅🇳🇬 (@NFWPod) July 11, 2026

Well I wish him well ultimately but this is very disappointing.



Surely a UCL club or a top 8 club in a top 5 league would have been in for him and yet it is newly promoted Venezia?



Leaves an interesting taste but I hope he flourishes all the same https://t.co/33Wzb73uuG — Nigeria Football Weekly🦅🇳🇬 (@NFWPod) July 11, 2026

No body is watching you there mate https://t.co/Si7IkpQelp — Iyke (@currentiyke) July 10, 2026

What kind of downgrade is this?



He moved from a club already in the laliga to a newly promoted Serie A side?



Who is his agent please?😂😂😂 https://t.co/hRZXWcKr8W — Princess💙💙 (@PrincessMiikor) July 11, 2026

From Sevilla to Venezia

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Akor Adams celebrating his goal || Imago

Adams only joined Sevilla in January 2025 after impressing in France with Montpellier.

Although his time in Spain lasted just over a year, the Nigerian striker established himself as one of Sevilla’s main attacking threats during the 2025/26 campaign, finishing among the club’s leading scorers while helping them avoid relegation.

His performances also attracted interest from several clubs across Europe before Venezia won the race for his signature.

At international level, Adams has enjoyed a rapid rise with the Super Eagles. Since making his senior debut in late 2025, the striker has become an increasingly important figure in Nigeria’s attack, helping the team secure bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and continuing to score crucial goals for the national side.

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Bigger conversation about Nigerian stars

Super Eagles || imago

The criticism surrounding Adams’ move has also reignited a wider discussion among Nigerian fans about the career trajectories of Super Eagles players.

Many supporters believe Nigeria continues to produce footballers capable of succeeding at Europe’s biggest clubs, yet relatively few establish themselves at Champions League contenders compared to players from some other leading football nations.

Others, however, defended Adams’ decision, arguing that his move to the Serie A could have come at a far greater incentive.

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