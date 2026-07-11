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Man United pull out of Ederson deal after club-to-club agreement already in place

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:52 - 11 July 2026
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Man United pull out of Ederson deal
Manchester United's proposed £39 million acquisition of Atalanta midfielder Ederson is reportedly off, with conflicting reports from Italy suggesting the club has pulled out of the deal.
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An agreement for the 27-year-old Brazilian has been in place for over a month, with United set to pay a guaranteed £35 million plus an additional £4 million in performance-related add-ons. 

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Ederson even completed the initial stages of his medical while on international duty at the World Cup, stating at the time that the transfer was "practically all sorted".

However, United insisted on conducting further assessments before finalising the move before making a final decision. 

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Ederson deal collapses

On Friday, reports emerged from Italy claiming the Premier League club has now informed Atalanta of their decision to withdraw from the transfer. 

This development has reportedly surprised the Serie A side, who maintain that the player is fully fit and are prepared to welcome him back for the upcoming season.

Other sources suggest a final decision has not yet been made, with the player scheduled for more tests. 

A report in The Times indicates that a knee injury discovered during the medical process has placed the entire transfer in jeopardy.

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Ederson, Atalanta midfielder || Imago
Ederson, Atalanta midfielder || Imago

The potential collapse is a significant blow to both the player, who is said to be eager to join Old Trafford, and to manager Michael Carrick. 

With Casemiro's departure, Kobbie Mainoo is the only established senior central midfielder in the squad. 

Mainoo's involvement with England means he will also miss the start of United's pre-season preparations.

This setback compounds a frustrating summer for the Red Devils in their search for midfield reinforcements, having already missed out on Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes, and Sandro Tonali.

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