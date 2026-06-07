2026 World Cup: Incoming Man United star earns late Brazil call-up

Incoming Manchester United midfielder Ederson has been called up to Brazil's national team squad for the 2026 World Cup

Manchester United’s marquee summer signing, Éderson, has been handed a dramatic, late lifeline for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 26-year-old midfielder has been officially recalled to the Brazil national team squad to replace injured fullback Wesley, turning his roller-coaster summer completely on its head.

Friendly Heartbreak Opens an Unexpected Door

The sudden roster reshuffle follows a highly emotional night for the Seleção during their pre-World Cup friendly against Egypt.

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Just 17 minutes into the encounter, Roma fullback Wesley hobbled off the pitch in tears after suffering a severe adductor injury. The devastated defender was replaced by Danilo and was later seen sobbing on the bench with a towel over his head as teammates rallied to console him.

While Brazil ultimately secured a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães and teenage sensation Endrick, manager Carlo Ancelotti was left with a massive tactical vacancy.

In a surprising strategic twist, Ancelotti opted against a straight defensive replacement, choosing instead to bolster his engine room by calling up the attack-minded number eight.

A Whirlwind Week for Old Trafford's Newest Asset

The call-up caps off an incredibly frantic period for Éderson, who recently finalised a £39 million move from Italian side Atalanta to Manchester United, penning a four-year contract at Old Trafford with a further 12-month extension option.

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The former Salernitana star had previously been included in Ancelotti's preliminary training squad but suffered the heartbreak of being axed when the final 26-man tournament list was locked in.

His re-inclusion rewards an exceptionally strong domestic campaign in Bergamo, where he racked up three goals and two assists across 41 appearances in all competitions.

Having only amassed three senior caps for his country since making his international debut in 2024, the incoming Premier League star will now fly out to rejoin his compatriots.