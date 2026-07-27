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Osimhen is here, but ‘Service’ is Missing: Galatasaray fans send brutal warning to the board

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:43 - 27 July 2026
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Galatasaray fans make brutal demands after Victor Osimhen pre-season loss
Galatasaray fans make brutal demands after Victor Osimhen pre-season loss
A second-half substitute appearance by Victor Osimhen failed to prevent a pre-season loss to Monza, prompting fans to demand urgent midfield reinforcements before the Süper Lig campaign begins.
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Victor Osimhen’s arrival in Istanbul was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for Galatasaray.

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But after a sobering pre-season loss to Monza, the "honeymoon phase" has been replaced by a loud, collective demand from the fans: Feed the Lion.

Osimhen saw 28 minutes of action against Monza, coming off the bench in a desperate bid to turn the tide. 

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While his presence sparked excitement, his lack of impact highlighted a glaring tactical void. The verdict from the Gala faithful is unanimous; Osimhen is a world-class finisher, but he is currently starving for service.

"He's Not Getting the Ball" 

The club’s social media has been flooded with warnings following an exclusive footage of Osimhen meeting the fans. 

One supporter summed up the frustration perfectly: “The club's all-time best goalscorer is on the team... for 2 years, you haven't brought in the players to feed him. Get a playmaker.”

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The sentiment is clear: Having the best striker in Africa means nothing if the ball never reaches the opposition box.

The "Mertens Gap" 

The frustration is largely directed at the perceived complacency of the board. With Dries Mertens aging and rivals strengthening, fans are demanding a ‘top-notch number 10’ and high-caliber wingers. 

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Names like Rafael Leao and Julio Enciso are being thrown around as the standard required to match Osimhen’s level.

One fan put it bluntly: “Every match without Osimhen, this team has been gasping for air. Instead of strengthening the squad, you've just stood still. Either give an account of yourselves or resign.”

18 Days to Go 

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With only 18 days until the league campaign kicks off, the pressure is on President Dursun Ozbek. 

The loss to Monza was a wake-up call that ‘star power’, which Nigeria and Super Eagles star Osimhen offers, alone is not enough, despite back-to-back titles.

As things stand, it looks like Osimhen will be expected to carry more massive physical and tactical loads this season. 

But if Galatasaray fail to secure a playmaker before the window shuts, even a striker of Osimhen’s caliber might find the Turkish Super Lig a lonely place.

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