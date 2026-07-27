‘He’s a huge role model’ - Galatasaray star hails Osimhen's importance to all African players

Galatasaray midfielder Renato Nhaga has lauded Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, calling him an inspiration for all African players.

Osimhen, who made his move to Galatasaray permanent last summer following a successful loan, has quickly become a pivotal figure for the club.

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The Super Eagles international has been in sensational form at Rams Park, tallying an impressive 59 goals and 16 assists in just 74 appearances across all competitions.

The Super Eagles star’s impressive season has led to interest from top teams in Europe like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and others.

Nhaga hails Osimhen

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In a recent interview with Le Marca Sports, Nhaga, a Guinea-Bissau international, spoke about the significant impact Osimhen has had on him and other African footballers.

"Osimhen is a very important figure for both me and all African players," Nhaga stated. "He’s someone who came from nothing and made it all the way here. He’s a huge role model.”

Victor Osimhen | Imago

The young midfielder also shared how Osimhen has taken him under his wing, offering guidance and support since his arrival in Istanbul.

"He’s been supporting me from day one. He welcomed me very warmly," Nhaga explained. "He always looks out for and protects me. By sharing examples from his own life, he helps me in my development."

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Nhaga, considered a promising talent, joined Galatasaray during the winter 2026 transfer window.