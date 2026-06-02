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Surprise Spanish club looking to snatch Osimhen from Barcelona

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:31 - 02 June 2026
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Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
New suitors have emerged for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen faces an increasingly uncertain future at Galatasaray as Europe's elite prepare for a blockbuster summer transfer window battle.

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The 27-year-old forward has been in utterly devastating form since moving to Istanbul in 2024, racking up a phenomenal 59 goals in 74 appearances while firing the Turkish giants to consecutive league titles and a domestic cup.

Diego Simeone's Strategic Domino Effect

While Barcelona has long been considered a primary destination for the Nigerian international, LALIGA rivals Atletico Madrid have launched a surprise counter-offensive to snatch his signature.

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According to reports from Spain via beIN Sports, Diego Simeone's side has made official enquiries about Osimhen's availability as a direct contingency plan for Julián Álvarez.

The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to Barcelona, who are frantically searching for a long-term replacement for the departed Robert Lewandowski.

Should Barcelona or fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain trigger Álvarez's departure, Atletico Madrid are prepared to immediately reinvest those funds to bring Osimhen to the Metropolitano.

A Blockbuster Super Eagles Reunion in Real Madrid

A successful swoop by Atletico Madrid would pave the way for an exciting club reunion between Osimhen and his international teammate Ademola Lookman, who completed a €35 million move to Madrid during the winter transfer window.

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However, wrapping up a deal will be far from straightforward, as Galatasaray is prepared to demand a staggering fee in excess of €100 million to sanction a sale for the striker they bought from Napoli for €75 million.

Furthermore, Atletico will have to navigate intense financial competition, with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and a newly qualified Barcelona all quietly plotting their own moves for the prolific Nigerian frontman.

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