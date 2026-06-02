Surprise Spanish club looking to snatch Osimhen from Barcelona

New suitors have emerged for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen faces an increasingly uncertain future at Galatasaray as Europe's elite prepare for a blockbuster summer transfer window battle.

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The 27-year-old forward has been in utterly devastating form since moving to Istanbul in 2024, racking up a phenomenal 59 goals in 74 appearances while firing the Turkish giants to consecutive league titles and a domestic cup.

Diego Simeone's Strategic Domino Effect

While Barcelona has long been considered a primary destination for the Nigerian international, LALIGA rivals Atletico Madrid have launched a surprise counter-offensive to snatch his signature.

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According to reports from Spain via beIN Sports, Diego Simeone's side has made official enquiries about Osimhen's availability as a direct contingency plan for Julián Álvarez.

The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to Barcelona, who are frantically searching for a long-term replacement for the departed Robert Lewandowski.

Should Barcelona or fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain trigger Álvarez's departure, Atletico Madrid are prepared to immediately reinvest those funds to bring Osimhen to the Metropolitano.

A Blockbuster Super Eagles Reunion in Real Madrid

A successful swoop by Atletico Madrid would pave the way for an exciting club reunion between Osimhen and his international teammate Ademola Lookman, who completed a €35 million move to Madrid during the winter transfer window.

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However, wrapping up a deal will be far from straightforward, as Galatasaray is prepared to demand a staggering fee in excess of €100 million to sanction a sale for the striker they bought from Napoli for €75 million.