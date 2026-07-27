‘Need Assist? Boni dey your service!’ — Victor Boniface is scaring Europe again!

After spending part of last season on loan at Werder Bremen, Victor Boniface has re-established his place in Leverkusen’s attacking structure with strong second-half pre-season performances.

Victor Boniface is sending a clear message ahead of the new season: he is ready to matter again.

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After an injury-disrupted 2025/26 campaign, the Nigeria international has returned to Bayer Leverkusen with purpose, and his early pre-season form suggests a striker regaining confidence and sharpness.

"Comrade Boniface is Back"

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Leverkusen’s own social media captured the mood with a playful post about Boniface being ‘in service,’ but the football behind it is what matters most.

Boniface was the first player back in training this summer, and that early preparation is now showing on the pitch.

His impact has been immediate. Against SF Baumberg, he came on at half-time and scored twice within five minutes to put the game beyond reach.

He then delivered again against Kickers Offenbach. With the match level at 1-1, Boniface helped swing the contest by driving into the box to create Jonas Hofmann’s goal before playing a key role in the move that led to Leverkusen’s third.

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A ‘New’ Boniface?

What stands out is not only the finishing, but the link-up play. Boniface has been involved in goals through combination play as well as direct scoring, suggesting a forward who is not just waiting in the box but actively shaping attacks.

That is an important development for Leverkusen. If Boniface can keep combining goals with intelligent movement and quick decision-making, he gives the team a far more complete attacking threat heading into the new campaign.

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Jonas and Boni combine to give us the lead! 😍



48' | 1-2 | #OFCB04 pic.twitter.com/US0NFW80rm — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 25, 2026

For a player who spent much of last season out of the spotlight, this is a significant reset.