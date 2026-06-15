‘My Nigerian friends always support me’ - Ex-Nigeria U23 star thanks Boniface for major career influence

Canadian star and former Nigeria U23 player Promise David Akinpelu has named Super Eagles star Victor Boniface as the most significant influence on his football career.

The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise striker also called on Nigerian fans to support Canada during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Promise, who previously played for Nigeria at the U23 level, made his World Cup debut for Canada in their opening group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 24-year-old was introduced as a 60th-minute substitute for Jonathan David and was instrumental in helping his team fight back to secure a 1-1 draw late in the game.

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Promise David hails Boniface

Reflecting on the experience after the match, Promise described competing on football's grandest stage as the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition built on years of dedication.

"I think we trained our whole life to be at this stage, which is the biggest stage of football," Promise told Bolarinwa Olajide.

Canadian star Promise David || imago

The forward also shared his excitement about playing in a World Cup hosted in his home country, highlighting the continuous encouragement he receives from his friends in Nigeria.

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"Obviously, all my Nigerian friends always support me, and it is great to have the World Cup at home," he added.

Victor Boniface at Werder Bremen | IMAGO

When asked to name a Nigerian player who has shaped his journey, Promise singled out Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface.