World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Super-sub Larin rescues co-hosts Canada against Bosnia
Canada earned their first-ever FIFA World Cup point against a stubborn Bosnia side.
Bosnia took the lead in the 21st minute through Jovo Lukić’s header from a corner, stunning the home support into silence.
Canada responded strongly and were eventually rewarded when substitute Cyle Larin lashed home a clinical equaliser in the 78th minute, sending the crowd into wild celebrations.
On for less than two minutes and gets the equaliser 🤩🍁— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 12, 2026
Cyle Larin gets the Canadians off their seats 🇨🇦
📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/Pys9qoaF2o
The result extends Canada’s unbeaten run to nine matches, marking their first-ever point in a World Cup.
The performance will certainly inspire the home support who truly believe they can go as far as possible in the tournament.
. Both teams will now prepare for their next group-stage matches, with Canada facing Qatar in Vancouver and Bosnia taking on Switzerland in Los Angeles.