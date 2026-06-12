2026 FIFA World Cup: Super-sub Larin rescues co-hosts Canada against Bosnia

Co-hosts Canada rescued a 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto.

Canada earned their first-ever FIFA World Cup point against a stubborn Bosnia side.

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Bosnia took the lead in the 21st minute through Jovo Lukić’s header from a corner, stunning the home support into silence.

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Canada responded strongly and were eventually rewarded when substitute Cyle Larin lashed home a clinical equaliser in the 78th minute, sending the crowd into wild celebrations.

On for less than two minutes and gets the equaliser 🤩🍁



Cyle Larin gets the Canadians off their seats 🇨🇦



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/Pys9qoaF2o — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 12, 2026

The result extends Canada’s unbeaten run to nine matches, marking their first-ever point in a World Cup.

The performance will certainly inspire the home support who truly believe they can go as far as possible in the tournament.