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2026 FIFA World Cup: Super-sub Larin rescues co-hosts Canada against Bosnia

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:20 - 12 June 2026
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Co-hosts Canada rescued a 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto.
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Canada earned their first-ever FIFA World Cup point against a stubborn Bosnia side.

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Bosnia took the lead in the 21st minute through Jovo Lukić’s header from a corner, stunning the home support into silence.

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Canada responded strongly and were eventually rewarded when substitute Cyle Larin lashed home a clinical equaliser in the 78th minute, sending the crowd into wild celebrations.

The result extends Canada’s unbeaten run to nine matches, marking their first-ever point in a World Cup.

The performance will certainly inspire the home support who truly believe they can go as far as possible in the tournament.

. Both teams will now prepare for their next group-stage matches, with Canada facing Qatar in Vancouver and Bosnia taking on Switzerland in Los Angeles.

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