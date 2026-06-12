World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2026: In-Beom Hwang-inspired Korea set record against Czechia

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:50 - 12 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea beat Czechia in comeback as Hwang In-Beom inspires record-breaking move
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea beat Czechia in comeback as Hwang In-Beom inspires record-breaking move
South Korea impressed at the World Cup with a comeback win over Czechia, while Opta highlighted a record 25-pass move leading to Hwang In-Beom’s goal.
Advertisement

South Korea won plenty of admirers after producing a composed and stylish comeback victory over Czechia in their second Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Advertisement

The Koreans trailed after conceding against the run of play, but they responded with quality, patience and a touch of class to turn the game around and take all three points.

Korea beat Czechia with record-breaking move

Advertisement

The star of the night was Hwang In-Beom, who delivered a goal and an assist in a performance that summed up South Korea’s control and confidence. 

According to Opta, the build-up to Hwang’s goal featured 25 passes, which made it South Korea’s longest-ever passing sequence leading to a goal at the FIFA World Cup. 

It was the kind of stat that perfectly captured the rhythm of their football and the patience of their attacking play.

Advertisement

South Korea had already been the better side in the first half, dominating possession and pinning Czechia back without finding a breakthrough. 

That pattern continued after the restart, but it was the Czechs who struck first through Ladislav Krejci, who headed home from a long throw by Vladimir Coufal. 

For a brief moment, it looked as though South Korea’s dominance might count for nothing. But Hwang In-Beom quickly changed the mood of the match.

Advertisement

His equaliser in the 69th minute restored belief, and South Korea kept pushing until Hyeon-Gyu Oh delivered the winner ten minutes from time. The result not only showed their technical quality, but also their resilience and ability to stay calm under pressure.

The victory also leaves South Korea level on points with Mexico, although La Tri remain top of the group on goal difference after destroying South Africa. More importantly, it strengthened their reputation as one of the most watchable teams at the tournament, with fans praising the balance of structure and flair in their play.

Reactions to Korea’s display

Reactions online were glowing. One fan said, “South Korea winning was justice man, Czech was overly reliant on set piece and nothing else. Football won.” 

Advertisement

Another added that South Korea had been “balling all night,” while one supporter praised Hwang In-Beom for doing his best Vitinha impression by receiving under pressure, escaping the press and dictating the tempo.

For neutrals, it was the kind of World Cup performance that reminds everyone why the tournament still matters. For South Korea, it was a statement win earned through precision, patience and belief. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
In-Beom Hwang Czech Republic World Cup South Korea
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 World Cup: Ghana in disarray as Partey denied Canadian Visa ahead of Panama game
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Ghana in disarray as Partey denied Canadian Visa ahead of Panama game
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: South Africa in last place after chaos on the opening day
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: South Africa in last place after chaos on the opening day
Netherlands vs Japan preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Oranje face challenging opener after woeful warm-ups
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
Netherlands vs Japan preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Oranje face challenging opener after woeful warm-ups
Chelsea star joins Yamal in making strange vow
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
Chelsea star joins Yamal in making strange vow
Germany vs Curacao preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: World cup newbies to struggle in Goliath vs. David clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
Germany vs Curacao preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: World cup newbies to struggle in Goliath vs. David clash
Dembele tips Messi to win another World Cup title
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
'He can win any trophy' - Dembele tips Messi to win another World Cup title