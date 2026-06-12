FIFA World Cup 2026: In-Beom Hwang-inspired Korea set record against Czechia

South Korea impressed at the World Cup with a comeback win over Czechia, while Opta highlighted a record 25-pass move leading to Hwang In-Beom’s goal.

South Korea won plenty of admirers after producing a composed and stylish comeback victory over Czechia in their second Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Koreans trailed after conceding against the run of play, but they responded with quality, patience and a touch of class to turn the game around and take all three points.

Korea beat Czechia with record-breaking move

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The star of the night was Hwang In-Beom, who delivered a goal and an assist in a performance that summed up South Korea’s control and confidence.

According to Opta, the build-up to Hwang’s goal featured 25 passes, which made it South Korea’s longest-ever passing sequence leading to a goal at the FIFA World Cup.

25 - There were 25 passes in the build-up to Hwang In-Beom's goal for 🇰🇷 Korea Republic last night, their most ever in the lead up to a goal scored in FIFA World Cup history.



Methodical. pic.twitter.com/ZkzNl3aM5I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2026

It was the kind of stat that perfectly captured the rhythm of their football and the patience of their attacking play.

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South Korea had already been the better side in the first half, dominating possession and pinning Czechia back without finding a breakthrough.

That pattern continued after the restart, but it was the Czechs who struck first through Ladislav Krejci, who headed home from a long throw by Vladimir Coufal.

For a brief moment, it looked as though South Korea’s dominance might count for nothing. But Hwang In-Beom quickly changed the mood of the match.

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His equaliser in the 69th minute restored belief, and South Korea kept pushing until Hyeon-Gyu Oh delivered the winner ten minutes from time. The result not only showed their technical quality, but also their resilience and ability to stay calm under pressure.

The victory also leaves South Korea level on points with Mexico, although La Tri remain top of the group on goal difference after destroying South Africa. More importantly, it strengthened their reputation as one of the most watchable teams at the tournament, with fans praising the balance of structure and flair in their play.

Reactions to Korea’s display

Reactions online were glowing. One fan said, “South Korea winning was justice man, Czech was overly reliant on set piece and nothing else. Football won.”

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Closing the day out in Mexico 💫 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2026

Another added that South Korea had been “balling all night,” while one supporter praised Hwang In-Beom for doing his best Vitinha impression by receiving under pressure, escaping the press and dictating the tempo.