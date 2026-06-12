World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2026: South African Government rallies behind Bafana Bafana after brutal opening defeat

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:10 - 12 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FIFA World Cup 2026: South African Government rallies behind Bafana Bafana after brutal opening defeat
FIFA World Cup 2026: South African Government rallies behind Bafana Bafana after brutal opening defeat - Photo: IMAGO
South Africa’s government has backed Bafana Bafana after their opening World Cup defeat to Mexico, urging fans to stay united and support the team.
Advertisement

The South African government has stepped in to encourage Bafana Bafana after their painful opening defeat to co-hosts Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the team still deserves the nation’s support.

Advertisement

Nine-man South Africa opened their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to El Tri, a result that sparked disappointment at home after a match that was already under heavy scrutiny. 

Despite the setback and online trolling following the defeat, the government’s response was firm, positive and focused on unity.

Advertisement

South African Government breaks silence on Bafana Bafana

In a statement shared on Facebook, the government praised the team’s effort and urged South Africans not to turn away from their national side. 

“Government commends Bafana Bafana for their spirited performance in their opening match against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup,” the statement read. 

Advertisement

“While the final score was not what the nation had hoped for, the team represented South Africa with unity, determination, and a sense of pride on the world’s biggest stage.”

The message also encouraged the squad and technical staff to stay focused ahead of the remaining group-stage fixtures. 

“We encourage the team, coaching staff and support team to remain focussed and confident as they prepare for the remaining matches in the group stage,” the government added.

Beyond the players and coaches, the government called on ordinary citizens to keep showing support. 

Advertisement

“Together, we can inspire our team to greater heights; South Africans are urged to rally behind our boys and cheer them on as they carry the hope of the nation,” the statement said.

The message ended on a note of national pride and optimism, with the government reminding fans that the tournament is far from over. “South Africa remains proud of Bafana Bafana and believes in their ability to bounce back stronger. ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA.”

For Bafana Bafana, the statement is an important morale boost after a difficult start to life at the World Cup. With the tournament still in its early stages, the government is clearly hoping the team can recover quickly and restore faith with a stronger performance in the matches ahead. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
South Africa Mexico World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lamine Yamal’s beautiful girlfriend has a message for worried fans ahead of FIFA World Cup debut
Lifestyle
12.06.2026
Lamine Yamal’s beautiful girlfriend has a message for worried fans ahead of FIFA World Cup debut
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea beat Czechia in comeback as Hwang In-Beom inspires record-breaking move
Football
12.06.2026
FIFA World Cup 2026: In-Beom Hwang-inspired Korea set record against Czechia
Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,'
Football
12.06.2026
Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,' recalls his generosity at Real Madrid
Arsenal legend tells Chelsea to swap Enzo for Camavinga
Football
12.06.2026
He wanted to leave’ - Arsenal legend tells Chelsea to swap Enzo for Camavinga
Julián Quiñones’ wife shares emotional reaction after Mexico star breaks South Africa's hearts in World Cup opener
Lifestyle
12.06.2026
Julián Quiñones’ wife shares emotional reaction after Mexico star breaks South Africa's hearts in World Cup opener
Oliseh reveals reason for South Africa’s loss
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
‘This wasn't about tactics’ - Super Eagles legend Oliseh reveals reason for South Africa’s loss