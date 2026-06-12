FIFA World Cup 2026: South African Government rallies behind Bafana Bafana after brutal opening defeat

South Africa’s government has backed Bafana Bafana after their opening World Cup defeat to Mexico, urging fans to stay united and support the team.

The South African government has stepped in to encourage Bafana Bafana after their painful opening defeat to co-hosts Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the team still deserves the nation’s support.

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Nine-man South Africa opened their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to El Tri, a result that sparked disappointment at home after a match that was already under heavy scrutiny.

Despite the setback and online trolling following the defeat, the government’s response was firm, positive and focused on unity.

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Closing the day out in Mexico 💫 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2026

South African Government breaks silence on Bafana Bafana

In a statement shared on Facebook, the government praised the team’s effort and urged South Africans not to turn away from their national side.

“Government commends Bafana Bafana for their spirited performance in their opening match against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup,” the statement read.

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“While the final score was not what the nation had hoped for, the team represented South Africa with unity, determination, and a sense of pride on the world’s biggest stage.”

The message also encouraged the squad and technical staff to stay focused ahead of the remaining group-stage fixtures.

“We encourage the team, coaching staff and support team to remain focussed and confident as they prepare for the remaining matches in the group stage,” the government added.

Beyond the players and coaches, the government called on ordinary citizens to keep showing support.

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“Together, we can inspire our team to greater heights; South Africans are urged to rally behind our boys and cheer them on as they carry the hope of the nation,” the statement said.

The message ended on a note of national pride and optimism, with the government reminding fans that the tournament is far from over. “South Africa remains proud of Bafana Bafana and believes in their ability to bounce back stronger. ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA.”

For Bafana Bafana, the statement is an important morale boost after a difficult start to life at the World Cup. With the tournament still in its early stages, the government is clearly hoping the team can recover quickly and restore faith with a stronger performance in the matches ahead.

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