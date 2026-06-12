2026 FIFA World Cup Day 1 recap: Burna Boy lights up Azteca as Mexico and South Korea pick up wins

From Burna Boy to Mexico’s and South Korea's victories, the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup had it all.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally underway after an electric opening ceremony and two exciting Group A games.

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It was indeed a perfect start to the greatest show on earth, as Mexico had the distinct honour of being the first country to host three World Cup opening matches.

Here is Pulse Sports' recap of how the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ceremony went.

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Burna Boy and Shakira’s electric performance

Before the first ball was kicked, fans inside Estadio Azteca and those watching on TV were treated to a range of exciting performances from different artists during the opening ceremony.

One of the performers of the day was Nigeria’s top artist, Burna Boy, who performed with World Cup legend Shakira for their hit song 'Dai Dai'.

Dai Dai is one of the anthems of this year’s FIFA World Cup, so it was only right for Shakira and Burna Boy to perform the song at the opening ceremony.

🎥 COMPLETO: Assista à performance de Shakira e Burna Boy cantando “Dai Dai” na cerimônia de abertura da Copa do Mundo FIFA 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZRmltKr9oH — Central Shakira Brasil 🇧🇷 (@CentralShakira) June 11, 2026

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As the owner of the song, Shakira was the first to pop as she sang the opening verse before Burna Boy came through with his own verse.

Dressed in a dapper pair of denim jeans, the ‘Won da mo’ crooner entertained fans with his silky voice as he belted his verse in a typical Burna Boy version.

Burna Boy leaving the stadium after a successful performance with Shakira at the World Cup opening ceremony… see how everyone is happy for Odogwu ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8NSYnNXu9p — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) June 11, 2026

The explosive multi-cultural track, whose name is an Italian phrase translating to "let's go" or "come on", blended Shakira's distinct Latin pop rhythm with Burna Boy's signature heavy Afrobeats groove.

Mexico off to a good start

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Following the opening ceremony, the real business started on the pitch, as Mexico hosted South Africa in the opener.

Playing in front of a packed Estadio Azteca, La Tri got off to a perfect start as they beat the Bafana Bafana 2-0.

Al Qadsiah striker Julian Quinones put the home side ahead with a fine finish after capitalising on an error from Yaya Sithole, who had a game to forget, as he was also sent off for a foul on Brian Gutierrez.

Moments after Sithole’s red card, Mexico doubled their lead through Raul Jimenez, who headed home superbly from close range.

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Mexico's talisman does it for the hosts 🎯🇲🇽



Raúl Jiménez doubles the lead for the home nation ⚽⚽



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/5QQXDvIIAz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 11, 2026

Things then went from bad to worse for the Bafana Bafana, as Themba Zwane was also sent off for violent conduct following a VAR review. That was not the last of the red cards, though, as Mexico's Cesar Montes was also sent off for denying South Africa a goalscoring opportunity.

However, despite Montes’ dismissal, Mexico secured a comfortable 2-0 win to take control of Group A.

South Korea come back to beat the Czechs

The second match of Group A saw South Korea take on the Czech Republic, who were making a return to the World Cup.

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It was the Koreans who dominated the first half, but despite their dominance, they could not find a way through, as the match went into the break with no goals.

The second half resumed in a similar fashion, but it was the Czechs who took the lead against the run of play, through Ladislav Krejci. The Wolves defender headed home a long throw from Vladimir Coufal to give his side the lead.

Off the bench to make the difference for South Korea ⚽💥



Hyeon-gyu Oh finds the winner 👏#SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KhBQGgMzut — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 12, 2026

The lead did not last long, though, as In-Beom Hwang levelled the scores for the Koreans in the 69th minute. Hwang’s equaliser gave South Korea more life, and they used that energy to score the winner through Hyeon-Gyu Oh, ten minutes from time.