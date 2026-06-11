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2026 FIFA World Cup: Mexico star breaks ex-Super Eagles forward record as Opabunmi stays behind Eto’o

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 22:32 - 11 June 2026
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Mexico players made history in their win over South Africa, with one of them joining former Super Eagles star Femi Opabunmi on an exclusive list.
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Mexico star Gilberto Mora set a new record in his nation’s 2-0 win over South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

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Mora makes World Cup history for Mexico against South Africa

Mora came on as a substitute in the game at the Estadio Banorte, as goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez gave the host nation a perfect start to their World Cup campaign. 

While Quinones and Jimenez grabbed the headlines, Mora also had something to celebrate as he became the first player born after the 2006 World Cup to play in the senior men’s World Cup. 

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The Club Tijuana star was born on October 14, 2008, two years after the 2006 World Cup. making him one of the youngest players to play at the greatest sporting event on earth. 

Mexico's Mora breaks Ogbeche's record

With his appearance, Mora became the sixth youngest player to play a men’s FIFA World Cup game, moving past former Super Eagles star Bartholomew Ogbeche. 

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Ogbeche was 17 years and 244 days old when he made his debut at the Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002, but Mora has now overtaken him in sixth place at 17 years and 240 days old. 

However, while Mora made history, the youngest player to play a FIFA World Cup game remains Norman Whiteside, who represented Northern Ireland at the 1982 World Cup at 17 years and 44 days old. 

Whiteside is ahead of Eto'o, who was 17 years and 99 days old when he made his World Cup debut for Cameroon in 1998. Eto’o, in second place, is ahead of Nigeria’s Femi Opabunmi, who remains the third-youngest player to play a FIFA World Cup game at 17 years and 101 days old. 

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