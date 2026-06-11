2026 World Cup: South Africa’s Sithole and Zwane create disastrous 96-year record in Mexico loss

South Africa's start to the 2026 World Cup was historically disastrous after their loss to Mexico

South Africa's long-awaited return to the grandest stage of global football began in nightmare fashion as Bafana Bafana carved out an unwanted piece of history in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Facing off against tournament co-hosts Mexico in front of a raucous crowd at the Mexico City Stadium, the South African defence fell apart almost immediately, placing themselves in the tournament's historical record books for all the wrong reasons.

Unprecedented Disciplinary Meltdown Plague South Africa

Sphephelo Sithole equalled a dire 32-year record after receiving the first red card of the 2026 FIFA World Cup early in the second half for a last-man challenge on Brian Gutiérrez.

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The disaster compounded when substitute Themba Zwane was sent off following a VAR review for striking Roberto Alvarado's face, making South Africa the first nation in the 96-year history of the World Cup to receive two red cards in the opening match.

It also marked the first time since the infamous 2006 "Battle of Nuremberg" between Portugal and the Netherlands that an individual team suffered multiple expulsions in a single tournament game.

Mexico's César Montes added to the chaos with a late red card of his own for denying a goalscoring opportunity, driving the total count to three dismissals, the most ever recorded in a World Cup opener.

Early Goal Sets the Tone for Bafana Bafana Downfall

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Before the cards completely derailed Bafana Bafana, the tactical game plan constructed by coach Hugo Broos had already evaporated after just nine minutes when Mexican forward Julián Quiñones broke the deadlock.

Taking advantage of a momentary lapse in communication on the edge of the area, Quiñones unleashed a quick, grass-cutting shot that went through the legs of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, securing his status as the first CONCACAF player to score a World Cup opener.

The goal let in by Williams officially ranks as the third-fastest goal ever recorded in a World Cup opening fixture, trailing only César Sampaio’s fourth-minute strike for Brazil in 1998 and Philipp Lahm’s sixth-minute effort for Germany in 2006.

The early blow provided a stark and frustrating contrast to the iconic 2010 World Cup opening game in Johannesburg, where South Africa previously hosted Mexico and secured a fighting 1-1 draw.