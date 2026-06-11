Mexico vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana create unwanted World Cup history in 2026 opener

South Africa have unceremoniously written their name into the World Cup history books for the wrong reasons

South Africa's long-awaited return to the grandest stage of global football began in nightmare fashion as Bafana Bafana carved out an unwanted piece of history in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Facing off against tournament co-hosts Mexico in front of a raucous crowd at the Mexico City Stadium, the South African defence fell apart almost immediately, placing themselves in the tournament's historical record books for all the wrong reasons.

Mexico’s Early Breakthrough

The tactical game plan constructed by coach Hugo Broos evaporated after just nine minutes of play when Mexican forward Julián Quiñones broke the deadlock.

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Capitalising on a momentary lapse in communication on the edge of the box, Quiñones unleashed a quick, grass-cutting shot that unceremoniously went through the legs of South African captain and veteran goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The early setback completely stunned the visitors and established an uphill battle against an energised home nation, while simultaneously securing Quiñones' status as the first CONCACAF player ever to score the opening goal of a World Cup tournament.

South Africa Secure Unenviable Spot in Football History

The goal let in by Williams officially ranks as the third-fastest goal ever recorded in a World Cup opening fixture.

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The earliest opening-day blow remains César Sampaio’s fourth-minute strike for Brazil against Scotland in 1998, followed closely by Philipp Lahm’s memorable sixth-minute curling effort for Germany against Costa Rica in 2006.

Quiñones' rapid strike represents the earliest opener since Lahm's twenty years ago. The early disaster provides a stark and nostalgic contrast to the iconic 2010 World Cup opening game in Johannesburg, where South Africa previously hosted Mexico and memorably held them to a fighting 1-1 draw following Siphiwe Tshabalala’s goal.