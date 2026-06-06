FIFA World Cup: Stunning 2010 nostalgia grips fans ahead Mexico vs South Africa historic opener

The countdown to the biggest tournament in football history is officially under a week away, and the streets are absolutely buzzing with severe nostalgia. Co-hosts Mexico are set to clash against African giants South Africa in the opening match of the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup next week on June 11. This Group A curtain-raiser serves as a literal reverse-mirror image of their iconic 2010 clash in Johannesburg, leaving fans completely locked in a massive frenzy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa is already stirring serious nostalgia, with fans buzzing over the symmetry, history and drama behind the fixture.

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The match on June 11 feels like football writing its own sequel, with the same two nations meeting on the opening day of the tournament 16 years after their iconic 2010 showdown in Johannesburg.

That 2010 game is still remembered vividly for Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderbolt and the electric atmosphere that followed, and now supporters are thrilled by the idea of history repeating itself in reverse.

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In a twist that has captivated fans, the role is reversed as South Africa now get the chance to “return the favour” and also ‘spoil the party’ on Mexican soil, in front of a home crowd at one of football’s most famous stadiums.

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderbolt against Mexico in 2010 World Cup.

This isn't just an elite international fixture; it is a full-blown trip down memory lane.

Historical Matchup



🕰️ THROWBACK CLASH: Mexico 🇲🇽 vs South Africa 🇿🇦



June 11, 2010. Johannesburg. Siphiwe Tshabalala screams a long-range rocket into the net — the first goal of a World Cup on African soil. It ends 1-1.



16 years later, they meet again in the OPENING GAME of… pic.twitter.com/djYaJCbwjt — ISNG Sport (@ISNGsport) June 4, 2026

The Ghosts of 2010 and the Azteca Legacy

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The venue for this blockbuster opening match is none other than the historic Estadio Azteca (officially dubbed the Mexico City Stadium for the tournament).

Boasting a roaring capacity of over 83,000, the Azteca is stamping its name into eternity as the first stadium in soccer history to host three separate World Cup opening matches (1970, 1986, and 2026), the very same grass where Pele and Diego Maradona cemented their immortal legacies.

🤯🏟️ This is how the legendary and mythical Estadio Azteca is looking ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



UNMATCHED AURA. ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/unkUrhnuxz — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 3, 2026

The historical links between these two squads run deep. Mexican icon Rafael Marquez, who famously scored the dramatic 79th-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw against South Africa in 2010, will literally be standing on the Azteca touchline.

Marquez is serving as the lead assistant coach to head manager Javier Aguirre, adding a massive layer of structural plot to the bench.

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The mere mention of this fixture has triggered a wave of viral posts as fans fondly remember the legendary 2010 opener:

"Siphiwe Tshabalala’s screamer to open the scoring on that day with the peak Peter Drury commentary... no competition comes close to the World Cup!" an excited fan shared on X.

Mexico and South Africa are about to play the opening match of the World Cup for the second time in history. 16 years apart. Exact same calendar date. Completely reversed host roles. In 2010, Mexico pulled up to Johannesburg to spoil South Africa's party. In 2026, South Africa is… — Kachii (@badasskachii) June 5, 2026

Can South Africa extend Mexico's Opening Day Curse?

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Despite being a highly respected mid-tier footballing powerhouse, Mexico carries a bizarre structural curse into next week's kickoff.

This match will mark El Tri’s 8th time playing in a World Cup opening fixture, the most in football history, yet they have shockingly never won a single one, holding a grim record of five heavy defeats and two draws.

Javier Aguirre’s experienced side is under severe, agonising pressure to break that streak on home soil. They will rely heavily on the elite leadership of 34-year-old Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, while keeping 17-year-old Club Tijuana playmaker Gilberto Mora as a highly explosive weapon off the bench.

However, Hugo Broos's South Africa did not come to North America to play the role of passive tourists. Bafana Bafana qualified in dominant fashion by completely topping their CAF group.

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Raul Jimenez celebrates sciring against Arsenal || Image credit: Imago

Powered by the midfield steel of Mamelodi Sundowns maestro Teboho Mokoena and the electric pace of 21-year-old Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng, the South Africans are fully capable of pulling off a massive shocker.

Fans have already turned the fixture into a talking point online, with many pointing out the strange calendar symmetry, the reversed host roles and the emotional echo of 2010.

South Africa and Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena.

One supporter described it as “the most unique, historic opener we’ve ever seen,” while others are already dreaming of another world-class moment to open the tournament.

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Another analytical fan brilliantly summarised it:

"Mexico is a mid-level team... sometimes they create magic against top teams, and some other times have shameful performances against low-level teams. Anything could happen!"