World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement
PULSE OF THE DAY

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa become first African side to lose after UNREAL hate-watch

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:32 - 12 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa become first African side to lose after UNREAL hate-watch
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa become first African side to lose after UNREAL hate-watch
Pulse of the Day: South Africa suffered a chaotic 2-0 loss to Mexico in their World Cup opener, with red cards, historic online backlash and continental schadenfreude stealing the headlines.
Advertisement

South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign began in dramatic fashion, but not for the reasons Bafana Bafana would have wanted as Pulse of the Day returns for another showpiece.

Advertisement

In a fiery opener against co-hosts Mexico, they became the first African side to lose at the tournament after a chaotic 2-0 defeat that was marked by two red cards, growing frustration and a wave of online reaction from across the continent.

Mexico vs South Africa kick off FIFA World Cup 2026

Advertisement

Before kickoff, the mood on social media already hinted at a rare kind of continental split. 

Some African fans openly sided with Mexico, with one writing: “No matter what, we are Africans. Let's forgive South Africans and let us come together to support Mexico.” 

Another comment was even more direct, blaming South Africa’s treatment of neighbours and saying: “A country that deports its neighbors.”

On the pitch, the pressure seemed to overwhelm Bafana Bafana. South Africa were reduced to a disjointed, reactive side as the game slipped away from them, and their discipline collapsed under the spotlight. 

Advertisement

Two red cards told the story of a team that never really settled, while Mexico remained composed enough to control the moment and secure the win.

The final scoreline also carried extra symbolism. South Africa had hoped to spoil Mexico’s party, just as they did in Johannesburg in 2010, but this time the script was reversed. 

Advertisement

Mexico got their revenge instead, and the emotional edge of the night was sharpened by the celebration of Julian Quinones, who scored the first goal of the 2026 World Cup and echoed the famous dance linked to Tshabalala and Bafana Bafana from 16 years ago.

That moment, more than anything, captured the mood of the opener: history repeating itself, but with the roles flipped. 

South Africa were left chasing the game, chasing discipline and, ultimately, chasing respect after a bruising start to the tournament.

Advertisement

Online, the reaction was ruthless and often mocking. “The best part about South Africans losing to Mexico is that they can't do anything to Mexicans living in their country,” one user wrote.

Another posted: “Instead of training for the World Cup ..You are busy saying ‘Go bek’.” Others piled on with jokes about the red cards and the team’s aggression, turning the result into a continental punchline.

“Another red card, they are always violent towards foreigners,” said one while another concluded; “2 red cards in one game… Did the Mexico players steal your women too?”  

Advertisement

For South Africa, the defeat is more than just a poor start. It has opened the door to scrutiny before the tournament has even properly begun. 

For the rest of Africa, it was an opening-day spectacle that mixed football, nostalgia, revenge and internet chaos in equal measure. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Mexico South Africa Julian Quinones Sphephelo Sithole World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lamine Yamal’s beautiful girlfriend has a message for worried fans ahead of FIFA World Cup debut
Lifestyle
12.06.2026
Lamine Yamal’s beautiful girlfriend has a message for worried fans ahead of FIFA World Cup debut
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea beat Czechia in comeback as Hwang In-Beom inspires record-breaking move
Football
12.06.2026
FIFA World Cup 2026: In-Beom Hwang-inspired Korea set record against Czechia
Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,'
Football
12.06.2026
Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,' recalls his generosity at Real Madrid
Arsenal legend tells Chelsea to swap Enzo for Camavinga
Football
12.06.2026
He wanted to leave’ - Arsenal legend tells Chelsea to swap Enzo for Camavinga
Julián Quiñones’ wife shares emotional reaction after Mexico star breaks South Africa's hearts in World Cup opener
Lifestyle
12.06.2026
Julián Quiñones’ wife shares emotional reaction after Mexico star breaks South Africa's hearts in World Cup opener
Oliseh reveals reason for South Africa’s loss
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
‘This wasn't about tactics’ - Super Eagles legend Oliseh reveals reason for South Africa’s loss