FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa become first African side to lose after UNREAL hate-watch

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa become first African side to lose after UNREAL hate-watch

Pulse of the Day: South Africa suffered a chaotic 2-0 loss to Mexico in their World Cup opener, with red cards, historic online backlash and continental schadenfreude stealing the headlines.

South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign began in dramatic fashion, but not for the reasons Bafana Bafana would have wanted as Pulse of the Day returns for another showpiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a fiery opener against co-hosts Mexico, they became the first African side to lose at the tournament after a chaotic 2-0 defeat that was marked by two red cards, growing frustration and a wave of online reaction from across the continent.

Mexico vs South Africa kick off FIFA World Cup 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before kickoff, the mood on social media already hinted at a rare kind of continental split.

Some African fans openly sided with Mexico, with one writing: “No matter what, we are Africans. Let's forgive South Africans and let us come together to support Mexico.”

Another comment was even more direct, blaming South Africa’s treatment of neighbours and saying: “A country that deports its neighbors.”

On the pitch, the pressure seemed to overwhelm Bafana Bafana. South Africa were reduced to a disjointed, reactive side as the game slipped away from them, and their discipline collapsed under the spotlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matchday 1 ✔️ #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2026

I never knew South Africa was so hated by other African countries. I witnessed Kenyans celebrate Bafana Bafana’s second red card more than Mexico scoring the second goal. It is boiling nicely! — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) June 11, 2026

Two red cards told the story of a team that never really settled, while Mexico remained composed enough to control the moment and secure the win.

The final scoreline also carried extra symbolism. South Africa had hoped to spoil Mexico’s party, just as they did in Johannesburg in 2010, but this time the script was reversed.

🚨 UNREAL HATE WATCH! 🤩



Nigerians travelled to Mexico and are wearing their shirts in order to go against South Africa! 🇳🇬🤝🇲🇽



🎥 @weloveghana042

pic.twitter.com/aYM8U47Flv — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) June 11, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banana Banana boys going back to their hotel room with 9 players 😂 pic.twitter.com/yA7h8fS7Gi — GHO ST👽👽 (@OkohGeorge47428) June 11, 2026

Mexico got their revenge instead, and the emotional edge of the night was sharpened by the celebration of Julian Quinones, who scored the first goal of the 2026 World Cup and echoed the famous dance linked to Tshabalala and Bafana Bafana from 16 years ago.

That moment, more than anything, captured the mood of the opener: history repeating itself, but with the roles flipped.

South Africa were left chasing the game, chasing discipline and, ultimately, chasing respect after a bruising start to the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Online, the reaction was ruthless and often mocking. “The best part about South Africans losing to Mexico is that they can't do anything to Mexicans living in their country,” one user wrote.

Another posted: “Instead of training for the World Cup ..You are busy saying ‘Go bek’.” Others piled on with jokes about the red cards and the team’s aggression, turning the result into a continental punchline.

“Another red card, they are always violent towards foreigners,” said one while another concluded; “2 red cards in one game… Did the Mexico players steal your women too?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For South Africa, the defeat is more than just a poor start. It has opened the door to scrutiny before the tournament has even properly begun.