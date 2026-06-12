2026 FIFA World Cup: 2x Afcon-winning Egyptian slams cowardly Broos for South Africa defeat to Mexico
Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika has launched a scathing attack on South Africa head coach Hugo Broos, directly blaming the Belgian tactician's fearful, ultra-defensive mindset for Bafana Bafana's demoralising 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico.
What Aboutrika said
In the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11, Broos abandoned his standard 4-3-1-2 to deploy a rigid, defensive 5-3-2 formation.
The passive setup backfired catastrophically just eight minutes into the match when forward Julián Quiñones breached the sleeping backline to score, before a chaotic, indisciplined second half saw midfielders Siphephelo "Yaya" Sithole and Themba Zwane both sent off, allowing Raúl Jiménez to seal the game.
Aboutrika on Hugo Broos:— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 11, 2026
“He’s afraid of the game. It’s the first match, so he’s scared. He went too defensive and right from the lineup, I knew he will lose. I put the blame on the coach. A disastrous match. I am shocked as an African because this team deserves to play much… pic.twitter.com/HnuAVF41Pc
"He’s afraid of the game. It’s the first match, so he’s scared. He went too defensive, and right from the lineup, I knew he will lose. I put the blame on the coach. A disastrous match," Aboutrika, a legendary two-time AFCON winner fumed on beIN Sports.
"I am shocked as an African because this team deserves to play much better with the qualities they have. Mexico isn’t that special."
South Africa’s Group A realities
Aboutrika's frustration mirrors the South African criticisms aimed at Bafana Bafana, whose structural retreat completely neutralised explosive forwards Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.
While Broos publicly defended his squad's fighting spirit under altitude pressure, the shocking showing has his team already facing an uphill battle in Group A.
Because South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia 2-1 in the group's second fixture, South Africa has been instantly rooted to the bottom of the table with 0 points and a damaging -2 goal difference.
With Sithole and Zwane automatically slapped with standard FIFA suspensions, Broos must reinvent his starting lineup to salvage a positive, desperate result when South Africa faces the Czech Republic in their second group fixture on Thursday, June 18, before finalising their opening phase against the high-flying South Koreans.