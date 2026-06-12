2026 FIFA World Cup: 2x Afcon-winning Egyptian slams cowardly Broos for South Africa defeat to Mexico

South Africa's performance against Mexico has led to widespread criticism of Belgian tactician Hugo Broos.

Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika has launched a scathing attack on South Africa head coach Hugo Broos, directly blaming the Belgian tactician's fearful, ultra-defensive mindset for Bafana Bafana's demoralising 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico.

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What Aboutrika said

In the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11, Broos abandoned his standard 4-3-1-2 to deploy a rigid, defensive 5-3-2 formation.

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The passive setup backfired catastrophically just eight minutes into the match when forward Julián Quiñones breached the sleeping backline to score, before a chaotic, indisciplined second half saw midfielders Siphephelo "Yaya" Sithole and Themba Zwane both sent off, allowing Raúl Jiménez to seal the game.

Aboutrika on Hugo Broos:



“He’s afraid of the game. It’s the first match, so he’s scared. He went too defensive and right from the lineup, I knew he will lose. I put the blame on the coach. A disastrous match. I am shocked as an African because this team deserves to play much… pic.twitter.com/HnuAVF41Pc — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 11, 2026

"He’s afraid of the game. It’s the first match, so he’s scared. He went too defensive, and right from the lineup, I knew he will lose. I put the blame on the coach. A disastrous match," Aboutrika, a legendary two-time AFCON winner fumed on beIN Sports.

"I am shocked as an African because this team deserves to play much better with the qualities they have. Mexico isn’t that special."

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South Africa’s Group A realities

Aboutrika's frustration mirrors the South African criticisms aimed at Bafana Bafana, whose structural retreat completely neutralised explosive forwards Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

While Broos publicly defended his squad's fighting spirit under altitude pressure, the shocking showing has his team already facing an uphill battle in Group A.

Because South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia 2-1 in the group's second fixture, South Africa has been instantly rooted to the bottom of the table with 0 points and a damaging -2 goal difference.

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