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Brentford terminate Henderson contract as 36-year-old nears shock Chelsea move

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:25 - 29 July 2026
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Jordan Henderson is edging closer to a surprise move to Chelsea after his contract at Brentford was terminated by mutual consent.
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The 36-year-old midfielder returned to the Premier League last summer following a brief stint with Ajax.

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Henderson enjoyed a strong campaign at the GTech Stadium, making 34 appearances across all competitions as he helped guide Brentford to an impressive ninth-place finish, one point and one spot above Chelsea.

The Bees officially announced the departure of the former Liverpool captain, releasing a brief farewell statement:

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"Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract.

"Jordan leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone at Brentford. We wish you every success for the future, Hendo."

The mutual termination paves the way for Henderson to seal a free transfer to Stamford Bridge.

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Blues boss Xabi Alonso has actively prioritized experienced figures late in the window to anchor his youthful dressing room, having already closed in on a two-year deal for 35-year-old Brighton striker Danny Welbeck.

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