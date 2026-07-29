Brentford terminate Henderson contract as 36-year-old nears shock Chelsea move
The 36-year-old midfielder returned to the Premier League last summer following a brief stint with Ajax.
Henderson enjoyed a strong campaign at the GTech Stadium, making 34 appearances across all competitions as he helped guide Brentford to an impressive ninth-place finish, one point and one spot above Chelsea.
The Bees officially announced the departure of the former Liverpool captain, releasing a brief farewell statement:
"Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract.
Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 29, 2026
Jordan leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone at Brentford 🐝
We wish you every success for the future, Hendo ❤️
"Jordan leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone at Brentford. We wish you every success for the future, Hendo."
Blues boss Xabi Alonso has actively prioritized experienced figures late in the window to anchor his youthful dressing room, having already closed in on a two-year deal for 35-year-old Brighton striker Danny Welbeck.