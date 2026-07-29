Brentford terminate Henderson contract as 36-year-old nears shock Chelsea move

Jordan Henderson is edging closer to a surprise move to Chelsea after his contract at Brentford was terminated by mutual consent.

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Henderson enjoyed a strong campaign at the GTech Stadium, making 34 appearances across all competitions as he helped guide Brentford to an impressive ninth-place finish, one point and one spot above Chelsea.

The Bees officially announced the departure of the former Liverpool captain, releasing a brief farewell statement:

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"Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract.

Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract



Jordan leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone at Brentford 🐝



We wish you every success for the future, Hendo ❤️ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 29, 2026

"Jordan leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone at Brentford. We wish you every success for the future, Hendo."

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