2026 FIFA World Cup Day 2 recap: USA off to a great start as Canada make history

USA and Canada both made an unbeaten start to their 2026 World Cup campaign

USA and Canada both made an unbeaten start to their 2026 World Cup campaign

The USA and Canada played their opening games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but experienced contrasting fortunes.

Day 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw the two remaining hosts take to the pitch, as Canada hosted Bosnia and Herzegovina before the USA took on Paraguay in Los Angeles.

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However, the moods in the two camps were different after the game, although both hosts made an unbeaten start to their competition.

Here’s Pulse Sports' Day 2 recap of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Action.

Katie Perry, Rema, Future and Tyla light up Los Angeles

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After Mexico had their opening ceremony on the opening day, there were opening ceremonies ahead of the Canada and USA games.

In Toronto, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, and Jessie Reyez all entertained fans in the stadium before Canada’s match against Bosnia kicked off.

However, the biggest stars were in Los Angeles, as the likes of Katie Perry, Rema, Future and Tyla set up the atmosphere with electrifying performances.

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Perry performed “Wonder” along with the Iranian refugee kid who inspired the song. Meanwhile, Future and Tyla entertained fans with a performance of their song “Game Time”, which is the seventh single from the official album of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's Game Time with Future and Tyla 🇺🇸😎🇿🇦



Football's biggest party continues in Los Angeles 🥳🎉



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/K906kXadhz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 13, 2026

Other performers on the night included Nigeria’s very own, Rema, Anita and LISA, from the K-pop group Blackpink.

Canada make World Cup History

Canada, as one of the three hosts, opened their World Cup campaign against Bosnia, and they made history after the game.

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Going into the clash, Les Rogues had lost all their World Cup games, having played in two previous editions. The Canadians first made their World Cup debut in 1986, but lost all the games they played.

Thirty-six years later, they were back on the big stage again in Qatar, but the result was the same, as they lost all three group games.

However, on Friday, they finally ended a run of six consecutive defeats in the World Cup, as they battled Bosnia to a 1-1 draw at the Toronto Stadium.

It was not without a fight, though, as Bosnia appeared to be on their way to taking three points after Jovo Lukic’s header gave the Dragons a 21st-minute lead.

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On for less than two minutes and gets the equaliser 🤩🍁



Cyle Larin gets the Canadians off their seats 🇨🇦



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/Pys9qoaF2o — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 12, 2026

But with 12 minutes remaining, substitute Cyle Larin levelled the scores for the Canadians to secure a precious point for the team, their first in FIFA World Cup history.

It could have even been more, but a last-minute block from a Bosnian defender denied Larin from securing the three points for Canada.

USA off to a flyer

While Canada came into this tournament seeking their first win, the expectations for the USA were different. Going into their opener against Paraguay, there was massive pressure on the whole team to perform.

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With no NBA finals and Stanley Cup games, the whole nation tuned in to watch arguably the most talented US men’s national team of all time to deliver, and they did just that.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men took Paraguay to the cleaners as they thrashed the South Americans 4-1 in a game which is arguably the most entertaining of the 2026 World Cup so far.

Damian Bobadilla’s own goal in the seventh minute set the tone for the USA, as they dominated from start to finish.

Placed into the bottom corner 🎯



Folarin Balogun and Team USA are flying 🦅🇺🇸



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc#DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/tM94XNeqTg — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 13, 2026

Following Bobadilla’s own goal, Folarin Balogun got on the act, as he doubled the USA’s lead in the 31st minute. The AS Monaco striker then extended the USA's lead in the added minute of the first half with a brilliant finish for his second goal of the game.

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