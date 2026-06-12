2026 World Cup: Ghana in disarray as Partey denied Canadian Visa ahead of Panama game

Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been denied entry into Canada and will miss Ghana's opening World Cup match

Ghana’s World Cup preparations have been thrown into complete chaos just days before their tournament opener.

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The Canadian government has officially barred Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey from entering the country, ruling the star midfielder out of their crucial opening match.

Legal Battles Trigger Visa Rejection

The 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder is currently facing a massive legal battle in the United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to stand trial for seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving four different women.

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Though Partey has strongly denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty, Canadian immigration authorities have strictly enforced their border safety laws.

FIFA confirmed the news in an official statement, noting that Canada rejected ex-Arsenal star Partey's visa application.

Canadian immigration guidelines state that individuals charged with serious crimes can be denied entry on safety grounds, even if they have not yet been officially convicted in court.

Partey to Miss Big Opener in Toronto

The shocking ruling means Ghana will have to face Panama at Toronto’s BMO Field on Wednesday, June 17, without one of their most experienced leaders.

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While the news is a massive blow for the coaching staff, Partey will remain at the team's training base in Boston.

As the rest of Ghana's Group L matches take place in the United States, the midfielder will be fully eligible to rejoin the squad when they play England in Boston on June 23, and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.