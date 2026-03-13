I’m innocent - Thomas Partey set to plead not guilty after fresh rape charges

Partey continues to plead his innocence amid his ongoing trial for rape and sexual assault.

Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to plead not guilty to two new rape charges, bringing the total allegations against him to a broader spotlight.

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The 32-year-old Ghana international faces accusations stemming from an incident in December 2020 involving a fourth alleged victim. According to court proceedings, the complainant came forward following widespread publicity of Partey's prior charges.

What happened?

Thomas Partey at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 5, 2025 | Credit: AP

Appearing via his lawyer at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Partey was not present but intends to deny the fresh counts as reported by The Independent.

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Prosecuting counsel Arabella MacDonald revealed: “Mr Partey faces two further charges of rape dating back to December 2020. The complainant came forward after news of Mr Partey’s other matters were widely publicised.”

These join five previous rape charges against two women and one sexual assault against a third, all denied by Partey and allegedly occurring between 2021 and 2022 during his Arsenal stint.

Thomas Partey of Villarreal | IMAGO

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram forwarded the new charges to crown court for a hearing on April 10, with the original trial slated for November 2.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, contributed significantly last season with 35 Premier League appearances and four goals. His contract expired on June 30, after which he signed with Spanish side Villarreal.

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An Arsenal spokesperson declined comment, stating: “The player’s contract ended on 30 June. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case.”