Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
I’m innocent - Thomas Partey set to plead not guilty after fresh rape charges
Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to plead not guilty to two new rape charges, bringing the total allegations against him to a broader spotlight.
The 32-year-old Ghana international faces accusations stemming from an incident in December 2020 involving a fourth alleged victim. According to court proceedings, the complainant came forward following widespread publicity of Partey's prior charges.
What happened?
Appearing via his lawyer at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Partey was not present but intends to deny the fresh counts as reported by The Independent.
Prosecuting counsel Arabella MacDonald revealed: “Mr Partey faces two further charges of rape dating back to December 2020. The complainant came forward after news of Mr Partey’s other matters were widely publicised.”
These join five previous rape charges against two women and one sexual assault against a third, all denied by Partey and allegedly occurring between 2021 and 2022 during his Arsenal stint.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram forwarded the new charges to crown court for a hearing on April 10, with the original trial slated for November 2.
Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, contributed significantly last season with 35 Premier League appearances and four goals. His contract expired on June 30, after which he signed with Spanish side Villarreal.
An Arsenal spokesperson declined comment, stating: “The player’s contract ended on 30 June. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case.”
So far this season, Partey has made 24 total appearances for Villarreal across all competitions,