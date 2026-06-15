He'll make a great Spider-Man — Tom Holland hails Argentina star ahead of World Cup opener

Argentina's diminutive attacker has gotten a ringing endorsement from the actor who plays Spider-Man.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has enthusiastically endorsed Argentine striker Julián Álvarez as a perfect fit to portray the iconic Marvel superhero, sending his best wishes to the forward ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Alvarez said

Speaking during a recent promotional event, Holland, who is an avid football fan, was asked about Alvarez, and he expressed his admiration for the 26-year-old Atlético Madrid star.

"You would make a great Spider-Man! I'd love to meet you one day; I'm a big fan, and I hope you will have a great World Cup." The cinematic crossover is incredibly fitting given that Álvarez has famously carried the nickname "La Araña" (The Spider) since his childhood and frequently celebrates his goals by mimicking Spider-Man's trademark web-shooting gesture.

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Expanding on his endorsement, Holland highlighted the specific footballing qualities that connect the striker to the agile wall-crawler, praising Álvarez's remarkable speed and sharp agility on the pitch as the exact physical traits that would make him a spectacular Spider-Man.

Alvarez backed to shine for Argentina

As Argentina pursues a title defence in North America after capturing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, alongside back-to-back Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, Álvarez is expected to lead the line and spearhead Lionel Scaloni's formidable attack.

Holland, who actively follows the beautiful game, further revealed his ongoing support for the forward by noting that he frequently selected Álvarez for his personal fantasy football team.