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Mohamed Salah celebrates 34th birthday with historic World Cup record for Egypt

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:15 - 15 June 2026
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Mohamed Salah registered an assist against Belgium on his 34th birthday.
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Egypt captain Mohamed Salah added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career after becoming the first African player on record to register a goal involvement at a FIFA World Cup on his birthday.

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The Liverpool forward marked his 34th birthday in style by providing a crucial assist during Egypt's Group G clash against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping the Pharaohs make a positive start against one of Europe's strongest sides.

Opta confirms historic achievement

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According to Opta statistics, Salah's assist established a unique World Cup milestone. The Egyptian superstar became the first African footballer since records began in 1966 to record either a goal or an assist in a World Cup match played on his birthday.

Already regarded as one of Africa's greatest footballers, Salah continues to add important milestones to a career filled with individual and team achievements.

From winning major honours with Liverpool to becoming Egypt's all-time icon. The historic assist also provided an encouraging sign for Egypt as they pursue their ambition of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament.

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