Mohamed Salah celebrates 34th birthday with historic World Cup record for Egypt

Mohamed Salah registered an assist against Belgium on his 34th birthday.

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career after becoming the first African player on record to register a goal involvement at a FIFA World Cup on his birthday.

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The Liverpool forward marked his 34th birthday in style by providing a crucial assist during Egypt's Group G clash against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping the Pharaohs make a positive start against one of Europe's strongest sides.

Opta confirms historic achievement

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According to Opta statistics, Salah's assist established a unique World Cup milestone. The Egyptian superstar became the first African footballer since records began in 1966 to record either a goal or an assist in a World Cup match played on his birthday.

34 - With his assist for Egypt's opening goal against Belgium, Mohamed Salah is the first African player on record (since 1966) to register a FIFA World Cup goal involvement on their birthday.



Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/t0xcctY1TC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2026

Already regarded as one of Africa's greatest footballers, Salah continues to add important milestones to a career filled with individual and team achievements.