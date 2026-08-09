How Super Falcons can still qualify for World Cup despite Cameroon defeat

The Super Falcons have missed out on automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup but can still qualify.

Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, ending their hopes of securing an automatic ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

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​The defending champions were eliminated at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, following a 19th-minute strike from Cameroonian forward Myriam Nyadjou.

​Despite the setback, Nigeria's World Cup dreams are not entirely extinguished, as a playoff route remains available.

​WAFCON as a World Cup qualifier

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​The ongoing 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco doubles as the CAF’s primary qualifying tournament for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

​Under the current qualification format, the four teams that successfully advance to the WAFCON semi-finals earn direct, automatic qualification slots for the global showcase.

​By failing to reach the final four, Nigeria missed out on securing one of those guaranteed tickets, placing their record of appearing at every Women's World Cup since the inaugural 1991 edition in jeopardy.

​The repechage lifeline

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​While the automatic slots are now out of reach, CAF holds two additional qualification lifelines through the playoffs.

​The four teams that suffered elimination in the WAFCON quarter-finals will now enter an additional knockout round to compete for fifth place.

​The Super Falcons must win their upcoming repechage fixture against one of the other losing quarter-finalists to keep their qualification hopes alive.

​The FIFA Play-Off Tournament

​Securing a victory in the continental playoffs does not guarantee a World Cup spot, but rather advances the team to the final hurdle: the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

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​The two winners of the African playoff matches will progress to an inter-confederation competition scheduled for early 2027, joining eight other teams from various continental confederations across the globe.