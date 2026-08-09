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Chelsea star sends warning to rivals in Premier League title race

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:45 - 09 August 2026
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Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is confident in their ability to perform next season.
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Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez has issued a tacit warning to Premier League rivals, suggesting the club's absence from European competition could propel them toward a domestic title challenge.

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​The Spanish international believes the reduced fixture list will provide crucial recovery time and preparation as the Blues enter a transitional phase. 

Chelsea failed to qualify for any UEFA competitions after enduring a dismal 2025/26 campaign, ultimately finishing 10th in the Premier League under former manager Liam Rosenior.

​What Sanchez said

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​Speaking on the club's renewed domestic focus, Sánchez framed the European exile as a significant competitive advantage. 

He explained that having a single match per week allows the squad to dedicate more time and energy strictly to the league.

​"I think this year is a positive," Sánchez said. "It can be a good thing that we do not have a European tournament, because we can focus on the league. 

“It is good for us as a team and as a squad because we get that time, one game a week, and I have a feeling we can do great things this year."

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​The goalkeeper also highlighted that the lighter schedule offers the squad ample time to absorb the tactical demands of their incoming coaching staff without the physical strain of midweek continental travel.

​A new era under Xabi Alonso

​The 2026/27 season marks the beginning of Xabi Alonso's tenure at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish tactician officially commenced his role on July 1, 2026, signing a four-year contract to become the fifth permanent manager of the Todd Boehly era.

​Alonso arrived in West London following a brief and turbulent spell at Real Madrid, which ended in January 2026 after a Supercopa de España defeat to Barcelona. 

Despite that setback, his coaching reputation remains intact following his previous success with Bayer Leverkusen.

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​With no European distractions on the calendar, Alonso will have uninterrupted weeks on the training pitch in Cobham to implement his tactical model.

​The Antonio Conte blueprint

​Chelsea's current situation draws historical parallels to their 2016/17 Premier League triumph under Antonio Conte. 

Following a similarly disastrous 2015/16 campaign where they also finished 10th, the West London club appointed the Italian manager and entered the new season without European football.

Antonio Conte
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​Capitalising on the extra rest and preparation time, Conte engineered a devastating 13-game winning streak midway through the campaign. 

Chelsea ultimately secured the 2016/17 Premier League title, amassing 93 points to finish seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

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