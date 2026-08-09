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Danger for Super Eagles star as Salah's club land another top striker

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:23 - 09 August 2026
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Liverpool's former attacking trio of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah | Imago
Paul Onuachu's prominence at Trabzonspor could wane as the Super Lig club land another top striker.
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Trabzonspor have officially reached an agreement in principle to sign Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez on a loan deal from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

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​The acquisition reunites the 27-year-old forward with former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, serving as a statement of intent from the Turkish outfit ahead of the new campaign.

​Escaping a Saudi nightmare

​Núñez has been actively negotiating an exit from the Middle East after enduring a frustrating period completely frozen out of the Al-Hilal squad.

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​The striker lost his registration spot in the Saudi Pro League roster following the high-profile January 2026 arrival of former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema.

​Despite recently attracting interest from European heavyweights like Barcelona, Trabzonspor executives successfully convinced the Uruguayan to prioritise a move to the Black Sea Storm.

Darwin Nunez sporting his new braids. (Photo Credit: B/R Football/X)

​The Onuachu dilemma

​While the marquee signing underscores Trabzonspor's aggressive ambition, it raises questions regarding Paul Onuachu's future game time and overall status at the club.

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​The Nigerian international enjoyed a spectacular 2025/26 campaign, finishing as the joint-top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig with 23 goals to claim the Golden Boot alongside Eldor Shomurodov.

​Despite his clinical consistency and dominant physical presence throughout last season, Onuachu now faces the real prospect of dropping to the bench to accommodate the incoming Uruguayan forward.

Conversely, Onuachu has been linked with domestic rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe; however, reports suggest the player does not desire an exit.

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