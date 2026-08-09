Simeone sends message to Arsenal, Barcelona over Julian Alvarez
Simeone has made it clear that Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling Alvarez to Arsenal or Barcelona this summer.
The Argentina international has publicly stated his desire to leave the club before the transfer window closes, with Barcelona understood to be his preferred destination.
Arsenal have also shown interest after missing out on Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, who signed a new six-year contract.
Speaking at a press conference in Seoul, Simeone backed the club’s firm stance.
“The situation is very clear, the club made a decision that Miguel Angel [Gil Marin] explained very well,” the Atletico boss said.
“From the sporting side, we are very happy to have a player like Julian, and from a sporting perspective we will help him to continue growing.
"We have some precedents, we already saw what happened with Griezmann. I don’t see any other way than to work from a sporting perspective.”
Atletico president Miguel Angel Gil Marin had previously insisted that only activating Alvarez’s €500 million release clause would force a sale, rejecting approaches in the region of €100-200m.
Despite Alvarez’s wish to move on, Simeone’s comments confirm that the striker will remain at the club at least for the 2026/27 season.