Don’t let Man City get him — Arteta urged to hijack £70m target
The Gunners had been ready to make the Real Madrid star the highest-paid player in Premier League history, but Vinicius opted to stay at the Bernabeu and sign a new contract.
Mikel Arteta is reportedly still looking to strengthen the left side of his attack, and attention has turned to alternative options.
Arteta urged to hijack Pedro Neto deal after Vinicius rejection
Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere believes Chelsea winger Pedro Neto would be a smart, more realistic target.
Speaking to Metro, Aliadiere said: “Pedro Neto could be a great option. He’s played in the Premier League for many years, is established, knows the league, a very, very good player.”
Neto has scored 19 goals in 103 appearances since joining Chelsea from Wolves in 2024.
Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is keen to reunite with the 26-year-old after working with him at Stamford Bridge, and a bid of around £70million is reportedly the asking price for the Portugal international.
Aliadiere also stressed the need for financial caution after Arsenal’s recent spending.
“At some point, you’ve got to balance the books as well,” he added.
“Will they be able to go and spend 150 million on a new winger, or is it maybe financially more reasonable to go for a lower option?”
Arsenal have brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, but remain in the market for an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli after missing out on Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea for a club record fee.