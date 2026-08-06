Heartbreak for Arsenal as Vinicius Junior reportedly agrees new Real Madrid deal

Brazilian icon Vinicius Junior will not be joining Arsenal this summer according to reports

Arsenal's hopes of pulling off one of the biggest transfers in football have suffered a major setback after Vinicius Junior reportedly agreed a new contract with Real Madrid.

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The Brazilian forward is now expected to commit his future to the Spanish giants, bringing months of speculation surrounding a possible move to the Premier League to an end.

Vinicius ends Arsenal dream with Madrid renewal

Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr held decisive talks on Wednesday over the 26-year-old's future, with reports indicating that the two parties have reached an agreement on a new contract.

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The proposed package reportedly reflects Vinicius' importance to both the club and its long-term sporting project, with an official announcement expected before the end of the week.

🚨 Real Madrid reach agreement with Vinicius Junior to sign new contract. #RMFC raised offer after 18 months of talks failed to produce breakthrough & now set to confirm extension. 26yo was open to #AFC move if no renewal. W/ @MarioCortegana @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/6zqrozWyEk — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 6, 2026

The renewal ends Arsenal's ambitious pursuit of the Brazil international after the Premier League champions identified him as their marquee attacking target this summer.

The Gunners were prepared to launch a blockbuster bid if Vinicius decided against extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Reports also suggested the winger was open to the idea of joining Arsenal should negotiations with Madrid fail.

Instead, the former Flamengo star appears set to continue his journey in Spain, where he has already established himself as one of the club's modern-day icons.

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Real Madrid add Vinicius firepower to Mourinho’s Arsenal

His decision also provides stability during a busy summer at Real Madrid following Jose Mourinho's return as head coach and the arrivals of Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Carlos Espi and Denzel Dumfries.

Keeping Vinicius was always considered Real Madrid's preferred outcome despite negotiations stretching back to January 2025.

Since arriving from Flamengo in 2018, the Brazilian has made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists while helping Los Blancos win three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

Even during a disappointing campaign in which Madrid finished second in La Liga and ended another season without a major trophy, Vinicius still contributed 22 goals across all competitions, underlining his value on the pitch.

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