The didn't want Man United to lose — Arbeloa accuses Premier League referees

Alvaro Arbeloa has accused match officials of bias towards Manchester United following their Premier League draw.

Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa has accused Premier League match officials of institutional bias favouring Manchester United following a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage earlier today, September 20.

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The Spanish manager directed his complaints at the refereeing team after the visitors secured a late equaliser to deny Fulham their first league victory of the 2026/27 campaign.

Contentious calls at Craven Cottage

The hosts took the lead in the 63rd minute through a Lisandro Martínez own goal. The match remained in Fulham's favour until the 89th minute, when Matheus Cunha scored a deflected equaliser.

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The goal originated from a free-kick awarded 35 seconds prior, following a challenge by Fulham midfielder César Palacios on Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Arbeloa argued the decision was unwarranted given Maguire's physical stature, suggesting the call was indicative of a broader pattern throughout the fixture.

"There were so many things for Man United, you can see it in the foul by Maguire," Arbeloa stated.

The Manchester derby context

Arbeloa linked the officiating at Craven Cottage to the events of the Manchester derby on September 13.

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During that fixture at Old Trafford, Erling Haaland scored a controversial winning goal for Manchester City in a 1-0 victory.

The Fulham manager implied that the subsequent scrutiny surrounding the officiating error was evidence Manchester United were favoured.

"Every decision was for them. I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don't like Manchester United to lose," Arbeloa added.

A history of referee scrutiny

The post-match comments align with Arbeloa's approach to officiating controversies. During his tenure as Real Madrid manager last season, he frequently decried LALIGA officiating standards.

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