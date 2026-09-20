'Poor guys' — Mourinho identifies main culprits for Atletico defeat

Jose Mourinho refused to accept responsibility for Real Madrid’s 2-1 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Madrid boss believes the referees shoulder all the blame for the potentially costly defeat in the derby.

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Alejandro Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty, and Jonathan David later added a second for the hosts. Antonio Rüdiger headed a late consolation for Mourinho’s side, but it proved too little, too late.

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Speaking afterwards, Mourinho launched a scathing attack on the refereeing performance.

“Poor Refereeing Committee, they made a mistake, poor guys,” he said.

😤 𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐇𝐎 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 📝



“Those were 𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦. We can end this press conference now.”



“The players gave it all. Now imagine if it were 9 players against 11.”



“The poor referee, Ortiz,… pic.twitter.com/41Y6D5WQxt — 433 (@433) September 20, 2026

“They combine a young, inexperienced referee with a VAR referee that has many stories against us. Poor guys, they made a mistake; that’s it, right? I won’t say what happened today was prepared, right? It’s only a mistake, right?”

The Portuguese coach also claimed Atletico should have been reduced to nine men in the first half, insisting Cristian Romero and Lee Kang-in both deserved red cards for challenges on Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde, respectively.

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"He even brought printed images of the incidents into his press conference to emphasise his point.

Real Madrid later released an official statement echoing their manager’s frustration, describing the defeat as “marked by the poor officiating” of referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.