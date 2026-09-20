Fulham vs Man Utd: Cunha spares Carrick's blushes to deny Iwobi, Bassey

Matheus Cunha’s late goal helped salvage a 1-1 draw for Manchester United against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were both in action as the Cottagers played out an entertaining draw with Michael Carrick's men.

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⏹️ Cunha's equaliser earns us a point on the road in west London. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

The first half was relentless. Bruno Fernandes struck the post from Cunha's pull-back, while Senne Lammens was equally busy at the other end, keeping out efforts from Josh King, Sander Berge and Oscar Bobb as both sides went for the win from the opening whistle.

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The second half was quieter until Nigerian defender Bassey wrestled the ball from Cunha and stormed forward, his shot saved by Lammens but calamitously turned into his own net by Lisandro Martinez to give Fulham a deserved lead.

United rallied, and Leno twice denied Mbeumo and Cunha before the Brazilian had the final say.

His long-range strike took a heavy deflection off David Affengruber and rolled beyond Leno's trailing leg to level matters with moments of normal time remaining.

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