Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Isak to the rescue as Reds get back to winning ways

Alexander Isak's 57th-minute goal earned Liverpool a victory over Bournemouth, securing their second win of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Liverpool needed a second-half Alexander Isak goal to get past Bournemouth for their second win of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

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Isak found the back of the net in the 57th minute to give Andoni Iraola a victory over his former side, Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How it happened

Alexander Isak scored the decisive goal as Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, ending the hosts’ impressive unbeaten home run.

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Bournemouth started positively after their midweek European victory, but clear chances were scarce during a cagey first half. Evanilson came closest for the hosts when his flick from Marcus Tavernier’s low cross forced a sharp save from Alisson Becker.

Liverpool also struggled to create opportunities, with Dominik Szoboszlai sending two free kicks off target and Bradley Barcola’s effort comfortably saved by Đorđe Petrović.

Bournemouth improved after the restart, with Ryan Christie twice coming close to breaking the deadlock. However, Liverpool struck against the run of play shortly before the hour mark. Cody Gakpo’s cross took a deflection off Florian Wirtz and a defender before falling perfectly for Isak, who fired home from close range.

Bournemouth failed to produce a response, with their final ball repeatedly letting them down as Liverpool secured a 15th victory in their last 19 Premier League meetings.