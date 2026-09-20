'You're nothing without Osimhen' – Angry fans attack Galatasaray coach and board after 4-0 Trabzonspor beating

Furious Galatasaray supporters completely lose their minds online, launching a vicious attack on their board and coaching crew after the club’s soulless 4-0 surrender to Trabzonspor exposed them as helpless frauds without their injured Nigerian saviour.

Angry fans declared that they are not rebelling against the lopsided 4-0 scoreboard, but rather against the total lack of spirit and helpless surrender displayed on the pitch.

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Disgruntled supporters heavily targeted under-fire manager Okan Buruk, claiming his tactical reliance on Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen has completely exposed his structural flaws.

Club directors faced intense criticism for poor summer transfer business, with fans branding new midfield recruits like Lesley Ugochukwu and Aleksey Batrakov as amateur-level failures.

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Super Lig: Galatasaray Land For Mohamed Salah and Paul Onuachu Showdown Without Victor Osimhen And Other African Superstars

Galatasaray fans have completely revolted, demanding the immediate sacking of manager Okan Buruk and president Dursun Ozbek following their 4-0 thrashing by Trabzonspor.

Starved of the injured Victor Osimhen, the league leaders collapsed in a display fans slammed as "soulless" and "shameful." From the catastrophic midfield surrender to Buruk getting a red card on the bench, furious supporters are refusing to accept the humiliation.

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"Lose, but fight!" – Fans slam a soulless display

You can lose a football match, but you cannot surrender the pride of the jersey. That is the furious message echoing across the Galatasaray fanbase after Mohamed Salah completely ripped them apart on the Black Sea coast.

Social media exploded with raw anger immediately after the final whistle, with fans rebelling not just against the heavy 4-0 scoreline, but against the complete lack of fight on the pitch. One heartbroken supporter wrote:

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"This fanbase isn't rebelling against the score, it's the soullessness, the surrender, the refusal to fight. You can lose, you can play badly... but you can't put on the Galatasaray jersey and just vanish on the field!"

Another fan echoed the sentiment, warning the board: "Either you pull this team together, they step up like men and play some proper football... or you fuck off and leave."

Mohamed Salah destroys Trabzonspor.

The missing piece pic.twitter.com/Okrn2fnwY7 — Nancy Isime (@NancyIsime678) September 19, 2026

The ugly truth behind the Osimhen transfer mask

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For weeks, the Galatasaray hierarchy has been riding a wave of public praise after pulling off the loan signing of Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen.

But now, fans are calling out the club's management for using the masked assassin as a cheap distraction to cover up a completely botched and disorganised transfer window.

Furious supporters took direct aim at the club's recruitment team for signing sub-par players while relying entirely on one or two individuals to rescue them.

"The management that transfers half-amateur Batrakov and the barely-basketballer Ugochukwu, tries to cover up all this transfer disgrace with a single star signing... I urgently call on them to resign!" one angry fan posted, uploading a picture of the Nigerian striker with the caption, "The missing piece."

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Another supporter pulled zero punches regarding the manager: "Thanks to Icardi and Osimhen, you looked like a good coach; without them, you're nothing - hopefully you resign."

A tactical disaster zone and a highway defence

The tactical breakdown of the match has left analysts and fans completely stunned. The midfield layout of Gabriel Sara, Leroy Sané, Yunus Akgun, and Rafael Leao completely handed control over to Trabzonspor, leaving the transition defense totally exposed.

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"Behind the defence turned into a highway, the opponent walked into position. You don't concede three goals from the same mistake," a fan fumed.

To make matters worse, while the team was completely falling apart on the pitch, manager Okan Buruk was shown a red card and sent off the bench for dissent, an act fans labelled as a "complete example of irresponsibility."

With a decisive European clash against Barcelona looming in the distance, fans believe Buruk is completely out of his depth.