Atletico vs Real Madrid: Simeone addresses 'bad blood' with Mourinho

Diego Simeone discussed his relationship with Jose Mourinho ahead of this season's first Madrid derby.

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has downplayed suggestions of tension with Real Madrid counterpart José Mourinho ahead of the Madrid derby on September 20.

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Simeone dismisses bad blood

Mourinho returned to the Santiago Bernabéu for a second spell as manager ahead of the 2026/27 season, renewing a rivalry that defined the early 2010s in Spanish football.

During a pre-match press conference, Simeone addressed rumoured animosity stemming from the combative derbies during Mourinho's initial tenure at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, opting instead to express his admiration for the Portuguese coach.

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"I'm not one to dwell on [things from] many years ago. I have huge respect for Mourinho; I've been an admirer of his for a long time, I've followed him and watched him," Simeone stated.

"He knows the regard I have for him. Hopefully we can compete tomorrow, as we have done when we've faced him."

The 12-year hiatus

The upcoming LALIGA fixture at the Metropolitano marks the first time the two managers have faced each other in over a decade.

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Simeone and Mourinho last competed on April 30, 2014, when Atlético Madrid defeated Mourinho's Chelsea 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to that, the pair clashed frequently during Mourinho's first spell in Spain. Mourinho won his first three derbies against Simeone before the Argentine secured a 2-1 extra-time victory in the Copa del Rey final on May 17, 2013, claiming the trophy at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Madrid derby tension remains

Despite the pre-match cordiality between the managers, the modern iteration of the Madrid derby remains a volatile fixture.

Recent clashes between the two clubs have featured frequent flashpoints: the Vinicius racism row, food items pelted at Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde's red card, controversial penalties, etc.

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Real Madrid currently sit second in the table with 15 points after six matches, while Atlético Madrid trail closely in third with 13 points.