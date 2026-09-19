Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

The Spanish capital comes to a standstill for the 244th Madrid derby, with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid riding a wave of momentum into a clash against a Real Madrid side just three points off the top of the table.

Date & Time: Sunday, 20 September 2026 | 14:15 GMT / 15:15 BST / 16:15 CEST

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Venue: Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Broadcast/Streaming: Live on ESPN+ (USA) and Movistar+ (Spain) — check local listings for UK and other regional availability

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid match overview

Atletico endured a rocky start to September, losing 3-0 to Athletic Bilbao in the league before falling 2-1 to Liverpool in the Champions League.

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However, Simeone's side have responded in emphatic fashion — a 3-0 win at Real Sociedad followed by a 4-0 demolition of Osasuna in their last two outings.

Real Madrid sit second in La Liga on 15 points, three behind leaders Barcelona, and arrive full of confidence after José Mourinho's side won their last three matches across all competitions.

The last meeting between these two ended 3-2 to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu back in March, though Atletico exacted a measure of revenge with a 5-2 win at the Metropolitano in the corresponding fixture last September.

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Quick prediction & odds

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Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid Sun 20 Sept · 15:15 Atletico Madrid 27% (3.70) Draw 24% (4.17) Real Madrid 50% (2.00)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Real Madrid to Win] (odds: 2.05)

Real Madrid's attacking quality and superior recent head-to-head record give them the edge in what promises to be a tightly contested derby, even against an Atletico side who have rediscovered their form at just the right time.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Kylian Mbappé anytime goalscorer] (odds: 1.78)

Mbappé's remarkable scoring streak and central role in Real Madrid's attack make him a constant threat regardless of the opposition, and Atletico's defence — however well-organised — will have their hands full containing him.

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid preview

Atletico's response to their early-September wobble has been exactly what Simeone would have hoped for.

Their comprehensive win over Osasuna followed a battling 3-0 victory at Real Sociedad, and there's a growing sense that Los Rojiblancos have found their rhythm again heading into the biggest fixture of the season so far.

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Both sides boast the joint-best defensive record in the division, having conceded just six goals apiece in the league this term, though Madrid hold the edge in attack with 17 goals scored to Atletico's 14.

There is genuine uncertainty over Atletico's attacking options, though, with a couple of missing key personnel, including Julian Alvarez, a significant blow to Simeone's options up top against a Real Madrid side that has been vulnerable at the back for spells this season.

Los Blancos have largely carried all before them under Mourinho, winning five of their opening six league matches, including a stoppage-time 3-2 win at Elche where 21-year-old Carlos Espi struck a dramatic late winner.

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However, their defensive record has been patchy — they have kept just one clean sheet all season, and that came against a struggling Malaga side.

Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao remain sidelined, but otherwise Mourinho has a fully fit squad to choose from.

This will be the first Madrid derby overseen by a referee from the Madrid region after the refereeing committee scrapped the rule barring officials from the same federation as either club, with Ortiz Arias taking charge.

It is an intriguing subplot to a fixture that has produced 15 goals across three meetings last season alone.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Atlético Madrid form Real Madrid form Last meeting La Liga D W L W W W W L W W Real Madrid 3-2 Atlético Madrid, March 2026

Real Madrid hold a strong historical advantage in La Liga meetings between the two, with 92 wins to Atletico's 42 across 178 matches, and 44 draws.

At the Metropolitano specifically, though, the sides are dead level — 44 wins apiece from 119 meetings across all competitions — underlining just how competitive this derby tends to be on Atletico's own turf.

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Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Atletico Madrid

There is genuine uncertainty over Atletico's attacking options.

Julian Alvarez has missed the last two matches with a muscular issue and is a late fitness check, while Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sorloth are also doubts with their own muscle concerns.

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Their involvement will likely be decided close to kick-off.

Real Madrid

Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns to contend with, but Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao all remain sidelined on the long-term absentee list.

This means the manager continues to work with a slightly reduced pool of options in defence and attack.

Atlético Madrid (3-4-2-1) Predicted Lineup

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Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Lee, Koke, Cardoso, Baena; David, Lookman

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Predicted Lineup

Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham; Güler, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Exact Score Prediction

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

Atletico's recent form and typically fierce showing in this fixture make it likely they'll test Real Madrid's suspect defensive record, particularly if Alvarez is fit enough to feature.

However, Mourinho's side have the superior attacking talent and the recent head-to-head edge, and their quality on the counter should be enough to edge a fiercely contested derby.