Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Andoni Iraola returns to his old stomping ground as his Liverpool side travel to the Vitality Stadium to face a Bournemouth team still searching for their first league win of the season.

Date & Time: Sunday, 20 September 2026 | 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 9:00 AM ET

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Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Broadcast/Streaming: Live in the US via Peacock/USA Network — check local listings for UK and other regional availability

Bournemouth vs Liverpool match overview

Liverpool head into their final Premier League fixture before the international break unbeaten in the division, though a slow start under Iraola has yielded just one win from four, with the Reds drawing three times to sit mid-table.

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Bournemouth's own campaign has followed a similar pattern of resilience without reward — Marco Rose's side have taken the lead in every league game so far but have failed to convert any of them into three points.

This is a fixture that has produced goals aplenty in recent years — the last 10 meetings between these two sides have generated 40 goals between them, and Bournemouth won the corresponding match last season 3-2 at this very ground.

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Quick prediction & odds

Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Bournemouth v Liverpool Sun 20 Sept · 14:00 Bournemouth 31% (3.23) Draw 26% (3.85) Liverpool 45% (2.22)

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Liverpool to Win] (odds: 2.22)

Liverpool remain unbeaten and carry considerably more attacking firepower on paper, but Bournemouth's habit of taking the lead in every match this season means this is unlikely to be a straightforward away win.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.73)

Both sides have found the net in the vast majority of their matches this season, and with Bournemouth's defensive frailties meeting a Liverpool attack finding its feet, an open, high-scoring affair looks the likeliest shape for this contest.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Bournemouth vs Liverpool preview

Bournemouth have been unfortunate not to have more to show for their performances so far.

They played some fluid, front-footed football in their 2-2 draw with Brentford, with Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier both scoring well-taken goals, only for defensive errors to undo their good work.

They did taste victory in their first-ever European match, though, beating Real Sociedad 2-1 away in the Europa League on Thursday.

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Tavernier has been directly involved in half of Bournemouth's league goals this season and remains the player Liverpool will need to manage carefully in behind the front line, while Evanilson ranks among the division's leaders for big chances created.

There is a significant emotional subplot to this fixture, with Andoni Iraola making his first return to the Vitality Stadium since leaving for Liverpool over the summer after three successful years on the south coast.

He has already praised the continuity in Bournemouth's approach under new boss Marco Rose, noting how similar the identity of the side remains despite squad changes.

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Liverpool, for their part, have struggled for fluency in the final third at times under Iraola, with the 0-0 draw against Fulham a particular low point before the midweek response against Tottenham.

They responded well though in midweek by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the EFL Cup, a much-needed confidence boost heading south.

Alexander Isak has been their most reliable outlet in front of goal, while a settled spine featuring Virgil van Dijk continues to anchor the side defensively even as results have been inconsistent on the road.

Both teams arrive with injury concerns of note.

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Bournemouth will be without Julian Araujo, Eli Junior Kroupi, Amine Adli and Veljko Milosavljevic, while Liverpool are missing Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa, with Joe Gomez also a doubt — leaving both managers needing to find fresh solutions in key areas.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Bournemouth form Liverpool form Last meeting Premier League L D D D D D W D Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool, January 2026

Liverpool hold a commanding historical advantage, with a 20-3 record in their favour and three draws across their meetings with Bournemouth this century.

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However, home advantage has counted for plenty recently — each side won on their own patch in last season's league meetings, with Bournemouth's win at the Vitality ending a lengthy losing run in the fixture.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Bournemouth

Marco Rose is without Julian Araujo (thigh), Eli Junior Kroupi (ankle/foot), Amine Adli (calf) and Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), with Tyler Adams also a concern.

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No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, and with no fresh knocks picked up in midweek, Rose should otherwise have a strong group to choose from.

Liverpool

Iraola's injury list includes Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (calf) and Federico Chiesa (lower back), while Joe Gomez is a doubt.

No suspensions are in place for the away side, though the midweek Carabao Cup win could prompt some personnel changes after Sunday's team is finalised.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

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Petrovic; Diakite, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Liverpool (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Exact Score Prediction

Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth's habit of taking the lead in every match this season, combined with their strong home record in this exact fixture, gives them every chance of frustrating Iraola on his emotional return.

Liverpool's greater overall quality should be enough to avoid defeat, but with both sides showing defensive vulnerabilities, a share of the spoils looks the most likely outcome.