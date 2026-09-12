Carragher says Carrick is still seen as an 'Interim' Manchester United coach

Liverpool legend believes Michael Carrick is still viewed as Manchester United's caretaker manager despite leading the club back to the Champions League.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has argued that Michael Carrick still carries the perception of being Manchester United's "interim" manager despite overseeing a remarkable turnaround since taking charge at Old Trafford.

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Carrick guided United back into the UEFA Champions League after being appointed caretaker manager in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim, but Carragher believes many observers still view him as a temporary solution rather than the club's long-term answer.

The comments come as Manchester United prepare for a blockbuster Premier League derby against Manchester City, with both sides entering Sunday's showdown after securing important midweek victories.

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Carragher questions Carrick's long-term perception

Writing in The Telegraph, Carragher suggested that Carrick has yet to escape the reputation that accompanied his initial appointment.

According to the former Liverpool defender, many people outside Old Trafford still believe Carrick is effectively keeping the seat warm until a more established coach arrives.

"To most, it feels like Carrick remains an interim solution in all but name, entrusted with the keys to Old Trafford until a super coach can move in during the summer of 2027," Carragher wrote.

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He acknowledged that Carrick himself would not share that view but insisted perceptions can be difficult to change.

"Carrick will not see it that way, of course, but there are certain perceptions which will be tough to shake off."

Carragher also drew parallels between Carrick's situation and that of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

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Like Carrick, Solskjaer was initially appointed temporarily before being given the job permanently after producing encouraging results.

Carragher believes both men benefited from their legendary status as former United players.

He added, "He is viewed beyond Old Trafford in the same way as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he was handed the job full time. Their credential for getting the caretaker role in the first place was their status as club greats."

Carragher went further by suggesting that Carrick's coaching resume alone would not have secured him a job at another European powerhouse.

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He argued that Manchester United's unique connection to former players created opportunities that may not have existed elsewhere.

He continued, "That cannot change the fact that based on their coaching CVs alone, they would never have been approached by another elite club in England or Europe.

"Nor would others have had any sentimental attachment to consider when determining the merits of offering a permanent deal."

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Manchester United enter Sunday's derby after defeating Sabah in midweek.