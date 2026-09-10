Advertisement
Man United vs Sabah: Nwachukwu makes history, but Red Devils take the three points
The Nigerian winger was unable to help his side avoid a huge defeat against Manchester United
Advertisement
Premier League giants Manchester United returned to the Champions League in style with a comfortable 4-0 win over newcomers Sabah.
Advertisement
Nigerian forward Christian Nwachukwu made history with Sabah, who became the first side to field an XI of 11 different nationalities on their Champions League debut, but were no match for the big boys as Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez netted to give the Red Devils an easy win.
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Advertisement
Videos
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Advertisement