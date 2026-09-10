Chaos In The Ring: Carter Efe, Speed Darlington headline October 1st card as plans for Anthony Joshua continue

The latest edition of Chaos in the Ring will take place on October 1st, with Carter Efe set to face Speed Darlington in the celebrity main event of the night.

Carter Efe puts title on the line against Speed Darlington

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Carter Efe will take on Speed Darlington in the latest Chaos In The Ring celebrity fight, which will also feature two professional title fights.

Carter Efe is no stranger to celebrity fights, having beaten Portable in the previous event, which took place in May.

The popular streamer will now put his title on the line against Speedy Darlington, who has a 0-1 record, having lost to Portable in his lone fight.

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Speaking at a press conference to announce the full card, the executive chairman of the promotion group, Balmoral Promotions, Dr Ezekiel Adamu, explained that the idea behind these celebrity fights is that they do not just select anyone, but they bring in celebrities who will give fans value for their money because the show is more than just a celebrity fight night.

“We don’t create the beefs, the beefs just come up. Between you and I, my DM is full of other beefs also. But we always check the beef to see the beef that will give us the highest number, Dr Adamu said.

He also revealed that the fight card is not just about the celebrity main event, as there are other fights involving professional fighters.

“Remember, this is about the pro-fighters, but we need major eyeballs on it. So, we are not just getting fighters. We want to see proper fights, and we want people that will give us proper eyeballs. I think Carter Efe is still the number one streamer in the whole of Africa. I think he has the highest eyeballs. We also have Speed Darlington, as well, who is a very controversial figure.

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Between both of them, you know you are going to get millions of eyeballs and want to see it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Adamu also revealed that there are plans to have female fighters in future cards, although they have to be the best fighters and add value to the event.

“Absolutely, it’s something we are working on. The thing about it is that we are on DAZN, and what you want to do is to showcase the best of Africa to the world. If we are not getting the best of the female fighters, there is no way we can put them on and make Africa or Nigeria look like a joke to a global audience. So, the fighters have to be ready. We need to get the fighters a proper opponent for them before we put them on the show,” he added.

Plan to have Anthony Joshua and Moses Itauma fight in Nigeria

The head of Balmoral Promotions also revealed that they are still trying to organise fights involving British-born Nigerian boxers like Anthony Joshua and Moses Itauma in Nigeria.

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Joshua and Itauma have never fought in Nigeria or Africa despite having roots in the country, but Dr Adamu has hopes to change that.

“For us, we keep pushing. We actually made an offer for Anthony Joshua to fight here sometime last year, but he was not fight-ready at that time, and he chose to fight with Jake Paul, which I understand very, very well.