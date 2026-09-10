Italian champions Inter in desperate hunt for Super Eagles defender

Reigning Italian Champions Inter are in the hunt for a defender and are keen on the Nigerian star

Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey as the Italian champions consider ways to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next season.

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The 26-year-old Fulham centre-back, who was born in Aosta, Italy, is out of contract with the Premier League club next June, creating a potential opportunity for Inter to secure his services on a free transfer.

Inter circle Bassey ahead of contract expiry

The Nerazzurri have reportedly been monitoring Bassey for some time and could make their move as early as January by agreeing a pre-contract with the Nigeria international.

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That would allow Inter to secure the defender before his Fulham contract expires in the summer, although the Premier League club are also working to prevent that scenario.

Fulham are keen to extend Bassey’s stay, putting the defender in an interesting position as both clubs assess their options.

Inter could therefore benefit if negotiations between Bassey and Fulham fail to produce an agreement, with the Italian giants ready to take advantage of his contractual situation.

Super Eagles star fits Inter’s defensive needs

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Bassey’s versatility makes him an attractive option for Inter, particularly given his ability to operate in several defensive roles.

The Nigeria international can play as a conventional centre-back, on the left side of a back three or as a left-back. His physical strength and ability to play out from defence also fit the profile Inter are seeking.

Bassey previously played for Rangers and Ajax before moving to Fulham, where he has continued to build his reputation in the Premier League.