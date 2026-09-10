Liverpool vs Fulham: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

After winning their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League as they gear up to face Fulham at Anfield.

Date & Time: Saturday, 12 September 2026 | 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 9:00 AM ET

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Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) | JioHotstar (select regions) — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Liverpool vs Fulham match overview

Liverpool head into this one with genuine momentum building at last under Andoni Iraola.

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Having opened the season with back-to-back 2-2 draws, the Reds picked up their first Premier League win with a 2-0 victory at Ipswich and followed that up with a thrilling Champions League 2-1 comeback against Atletico Madrid.

Fulham, meanwhile, arrive at Anfield in serious trouble, having lost all three of their Premier League matches so far.

The head-to-head history offers Fulham little hope of reversing their fortunes here, as Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five home meetings with the Cottagers (W4, D1), and Fulham's overall record at Anfield has historically been poor.

With Liverpool still finding defensive solidity a work in progress themselves — just one clean sheet all season — this has the makings of an entertaining, high-scoring afternoon rather than a cagey defensive battle.

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Quick prediction & odds

Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Liverpool v Fulham Sat 12 Sept · 15:00 Liverpool 68% (1.47) Draw 20% (5.00) Fulham 14% (7.14)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Liverpool to Win & Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.85)

Liverpool have scored six goals in their last two matches and face a Fulham side that has conceded in every game this season and is yet to keep a clean sheet.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Alexander Isak anytime goalscorer] (odds: 2.05)

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Isak has three goals in his last two league appearances, including a brace inside the opening nine minutes at Ipswich, and faces a Fulham defence that has been repeatedly exposed this season.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Liverpool vs Fulham match preview

Andoni Iraola's side are clearly still finding their identity under the new manager, but the results are trending in the right direction.

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They’ve now boasted two wins on the bounce following the opening pair of draws, and a Champions League victory over a genuinely strong Atletico Madrid side to boot.

Alexander Isak was the standout individual performer of the last week, while Cody Gakpo's creative output (two assists at Ipswich) adds further attacking dimension.

The defensive frailties that undid Liverpool against Newcastle and Forest haven't fully disappeared — they've kept just one clean sheet all season — but with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister both contributing goals in midweek, Liverpool's attacking firepower looks more than capable of papering over defensive cracks against this particular opponent.

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Alvaro Arbeloa's start to life in the Premier League has been genuinely alarming.

Fulham have lost all three of their Premier League matches so far, most recently squandering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace, and remain winless in seven matches in all competitions under the new manager, losing five of them.

While they have shown flashes of quality going forward — Josh King and Cesar Palacios both scored to put them 2-0 up against Crystal Palace before conceding three — the underlying defensive numbers are stark, with only two Premier League sides conceding more goals than the Cottagers this season.

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Tom Cairney's continued absence with a long-term knee injury removes an experienced, calming presence from midfield at exactly the moment Fulham need it most.

Facing a Liverpool side finding attacking rhythm at home, containing the damage looks like the primary objective for Arbeloa here rather than any realistic hope of an upset.

There's a personal subplot too — Arbeloa spent four years at Liverpool as a player and now returns to Anfield in charge of the opposition for the first time.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

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Competition Liverpool form Fulham form Last meeting Premier League D D W L L L Liverpool unbeaten in last 5 home H2Hs (W4, D1)

Liverpool hold a strong recent record in this exact fixture, unbeaten in their last five home meetings with Fulham.

Both sides have scored at least twice in each of their last three Premier League meetings historically, a trend that fits the current form of both teams — Liverpool's attacking momentum against Fulham's leaky defence.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

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Liverpool

Liverpool lost both Bradley Barcola and Milos Kerkez before full time in Wednesday's win over Atletico, but Iraola affirmed that the pair were only cramping up rather than suffering from anything sinister.

However, Cody Gakpo is more of a doubt, due to the adductor problem that kept him out of the midweek victory, while Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Joe Gomez (muscle) and Federico Chiesa (back) are all sidelined.

Victor Munoz is primed and ready if neither Gakpo nor Barcola are deemed fit enough to play, while a goal for Isak on Saturday would see the Swede surpass his Premier League total for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Fulham

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Fulham's fitness situation has not changed in the course of the week, and Arbeloa will only be missing Luc De Fougerolles and Tom Cairney, both rehabilitating from knee injuries.

Manuel Angel, David Affengruber and Hugo Larsson were all part of a Fulham matchday squad for the first time against Crystal Palace, although only the latter made it onto the field for a brief second-half cameo.

Having been largely pleased with the application of his players in the derby, Arbeloa should stick rather than twist, although Sander Berge could displace Oscar Bobb if Arbeloa feels a greater defensive presence is required.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Muñoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

Fulham (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Charles, Berge; Bobb, King, Iwobi; García

Exact score prediction

Liverpool 3-2 Fulham

Fulham's alarming defensive record and winless run under Arbeloa make them vulnerable against a Liverpool side building genuine momentum at both ends of the pitch.

Expect goals throughout, with Liverpool's superior firepower — led by an in-form Alexander Isak — proving decisive at Anfield.