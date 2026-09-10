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Nigerian-born Premier League star vows never to play for country of birth

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:43 - 10 September 2026
Tensions in the national team have forced the Premier League star to shut the door on international commitments
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Leeds United forward Noah Okafor has announced that he will no longer represent Switzerland under manager Murat Yakin, citing a serious breakdown in trust with the national team boss.

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The 26-year-old, who was born in Switzerland to a Nigerian father and Swiss mother, has earned 26 international caps but says his decision has little to do with his playing time.

Okafor reveals why he quit Switzerland

Okafor featured for only 19 minutes as a substitute during Switzerland’s World Cup last-32 victory over Algeria, but insisted that his limited involvement was not behind his decision.

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Instead, the Leeds forward pointed to incidents that left him feeling badly treated and caused his relationship with Yakin to deteriorate.

"My decision has nothing to do with my playing time. Things happened that hurt me deeply. Trust was broken. Commitments were not kept. And when I was allowed to play against Algeria, people reacted to minor mistakes far away from our goal in a way that hurt me deeply.

"In the weeks that followed, I thought a lot and decided for myself that I no longer want to play for the national team under the current manager," Okafor said in a statement on Instagram.

Nigerian connection adds another layer

Okafor’s decision could attract particular attention in Nigeria given his family background, although he has represented Switzerland throughout his senior international career and is no longer eligible to play for his father's country.

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The forward made his Switzerland debut in 2019 and has since accumulated 26 appearances for the European nation. Now, observers are likely to question if his international career would have hit this snag if he had chosen to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles instead of Switzerland's Nati.

For now, however, his international future depends on whether Yakin remains in charge. Okafor has made it clear that he does not want to play under the current manager, leaving the door open to a return if circumstances change.

The Swiss Football Association has acknowledged his decision and appears to have accepted the situation without confrontation.

"Noah informed us today that, for the time being, he will no longer play for the national team. We respect his decision and wish him every success with his club," a spokesperson said.

With Okafor now focused on his club career at Leeds, his international chapter with Switzerland has effectively been placed on hold, despite the forward still being in his prime.

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