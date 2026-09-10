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Olise backs Kane for Ballon d'Or, shuts down Henry's argument for Mbappe

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:34 - 10 September 2026
Olise backs Kane for Ballon d'Or
Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has publicly countered Thierry Henry's take on the world's best player, firmly endorsing his teammate Harry Kane for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
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Selected for the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Kane stands as a top candidate to win one of football's most prestigious individual awards.

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The England striker's statistics from the previous season were staggering. He scored 61 goals across all competitions, with 36 of those coming in the Bundesliga. 

His bid for football's top individual prize was further strengthened by a decisive hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal final.

Olise backs Kane for Ballon d’Or 

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The unified support for Kane in Munich stands in stark contrast to the wider debate in European football. 

Michael Olise || imago
Michael Olise || imago

Thierry Henry recently made a case for Kylian Mbappé, even suggesting that Olise had outshone Kane in the German league. 

"I think this year is a bit more complicated... Harry Kane, it's not me, but the best player in Germany last year was Michael Olise," Henry commented.

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While the French football legend suggested Olise had a better season than Kane, Olise himself dismissed the idea, throwing his support behind the English striker after his phenomenal goal-scoring campaign.

In a video shared by the club, several of its nominated players championed the England captain's case for the prestigious award.

Harry Kane || Imago
Harry Kane || Imago

When asked why Kane deserved the trophy, Olise, who is also on the shortlist, gave a straightforward answer: "Because he was the best player last season."

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Kane will aim to continue his impressive form as the football world awaits the winner of the prestigious award.

Kylian Mbappe || Imago
Kylian Mbappe || Imago

The winner will be announced from a 30-player shortlist at a gala ceremony in London on October 26, where it will be revealed whether Kane, Mbappé, or another star will claim the coveted award.

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