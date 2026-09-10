He does not fit our style - Deco reveals why Barcelona chose Gordon over Rashford

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has explained the club's decision to sign Anthony Gordon, choosing the Newcastle winger over making Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford made a significant impact during his temporary stay at Camp Nou last season, scoring 14 goals as Barcelona secured both the La Liga title and the Spanish Supercup.

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Despite his contributions, the club decided against activating the €30 million (£26m) purchase option in his loan agreement.

Rashford's productive loan spell not enough, Deco explains

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In an interview with RAC1, Deco acknowledged Rashford's positive influence but emphasised the need for a different player profile.

Barcelona sporting director || Imago

"We are extremely grateful to Rashford," he said. "He contributed a lot last season, but our idea of play is much more linked to Anthony. His style fits with what the coach is looking for."

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Deco elaborated on the club's analysis, noting a drop in energy levels in previous seasons. "We see every training session and analyse the team," he explained.

Anthony Gordon in action for Barcelona || Imago

"We have a clear idea of what we're looking for. One of the areas we struggled last season, without Raphinha, was that the team's energy dropped. It was lost."

"We needed more intensity," Deco continued. "We analysed a lot of wingers. Signing someone from the Premier League is almost impossible, but [Flick] was clear with what he wanted, and we worked on a deal from there."

Rashford during his loan spell at Barcelona || Imago

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The Catalan club shifted their transfer strategy to align with the tactical vision of new manager Hansi Flick, identifying Gordon as a better fit for the team's needs.