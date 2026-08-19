Rashford fires at Man United legend for talking about him 'every day'

Marcus Rashford reacted to a clip from the overlap podcast, thanking Jamie Carragher and seemingly reproaching Gary Neville.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to express his gratitude to Jamie Carragher after the former Liverpool defender shut down Gary Neville's attempts to bring him up during the latest episode of The Overlap podcast.

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Rashford, who has spent years as a lightning rod for relentless scrutiny from Manchester United's alumni and the wider footballing media, seized on the exchange on X (formerly Twitter) to voice his desire for quiet concentration as he reintegrates at Old Trafford.

Carragher and Neville's exchange

The exchange occurred during the closing segment of the popular podcast when co-host Gary Neville attempted to steer the conversation back toward his former club's forward.

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"Marcus Rashford, what do we think? Last question," Neville asked.

Carragher immediately lost patience, cutting off the former Manchester United captain in an exasperated outburst: "Oh ***********. Can we do a podcast without mentioning Rashford? Stop it! Oh my god. It’s like the Trent and Rashford - there was like a little part of the podcast - the Trent part or the Rashford part."

A new season of Stick to Football is on the horizon! 🔜



But old habits never die... and Carra’s already had enough! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eZveC0eT8j — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) August 19, 2026

Undeterred, Neville probed further, noting: "No, but he’s come back to United."

To which Carragher swiftly dismissed the obsession, replying: "So what? Oh my God. He’s just a good player for Man United!"

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Rashford's reaction

Carragher’s action resonated strongly with the 28-year-old forward. Taking to X shortly after the episode aired, Rashford quoted a clip of the dialogue along with a direct note of gratitude:

"Thanks, Jamie. It would be great to be able to get my head down and play football without my name being mentioned every day."

The comment reflects the psychological toll of being under the perpetual microscope of Manchester United's legendary former players.

Thanks, Jamie. It would be great to be able to get my head down and play football without my name being mentioned every day 😭 https://t.co/GTqrKhbZEE — MR (@MarcusRashford) August 19, 2026

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Pundits like Neville, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes have frequently targeted harsh tactical and behavioral criticism at Rashford in recent years.

Rashford returning to Man United

The timing of the exchange comes at an interesting juncture in Rashford's career. The English international recently returned to Manchester United following 18 months away from the club's first-team setup.

Having been frozen out during former manager Rúben Amorim's 14-month tenure in December 2024, Rashford spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan with Aston Villa, before spending the whole of last season at Spanish giants Barcelona.

The move proved to be a breath of fresh air; Rashford rediscovered his form, making 49 appearances to help Hansi Flick's side secure the 2025/26 LALIGA title.

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Although Rashford actively pushed for a permanent transfer to stay in Catalonia at the conclusion of his loan, Barcelona ultimately decided against making the deal permanent.

Rashford set for fresh start

With his permanent exit from Spain failing to materialise, Rashford returned to Carrington, where he was warmly welcomed back into the fold by newly appointed permanent manager Michael Carrick.

Rashford made his first appearance back in a United shirt on August 15, 2026, during a pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland.