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Frank Lampard reveals he asked Mourinho for transfer advice

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:21 - 19 August 2026
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Frank Lampard || Imago
Frank Lampard || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Lampard has revealed that he contacted Mourinho for detailed advice on a potential summer signing.
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Frank Lampard has revealed that he sought the advice of José Mourinho while working on Coventry City's recruitment ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

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Frank Lampard, Coventry manager || Imago
Frank Lampard, Coventry manager || Imago

Coventry are preparing for their first top-flight campaign since the 2000/01 season, with Lampard tasked with building a squad capable of surviving against England's elite.

The former Chelsea midfielder has already welcomed several new arrivals, including Caleb Yirenkyi, Carl Rushworth, Sidiki Cherif, Taiwo Awoniyi and Loum Tchaouna, but his recruitment work is far from complete.

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Lampard calls on Mourinho for transfer insight

Lampard revealed that he contacted Mourinho to ask about a player the Portuguese coach had previously worked with.

While the identity of the player remains undisclosed, Lampard confirmed that Mourinho provided an extensive assessment.

“Jose's always there,” Lampard explained.

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The Coventry boss added that the conversation was not related to a player from Real Madrid, despite Mourinho's extensive history with the Spanish giants.

He added, “Between us now, I did message him the other day about another player, not a Real Madrid player, but a player that he worked with previously, and he's always on call.”

Mourinho apparently did not respond immediately, but Lampard was more than satisfied when the answer eventually arrived.

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He continued, “It takes him a couple of days sometimes. I know he's a busy man. But he came back with a very, very detailed talk about a certain player we're talking about.”

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